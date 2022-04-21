A Nigerian dad went bananas and got into a physical altercation with his son after the young man barbed dread

The angry man questioned his son over the haircut he considered irresponsible and knocked him for it

Both father and son struggled as the Nigerian dad armed with scissors attempted to shave off his son's hair

For barbing dread, a Nigerian dad thought it necessary to teach his grown-up son a lesson not to be forgotten in a hurry.

The Nigerian dad first confronted the young man, using cuss words on him for keeping a haircut he deems irresponsible for a promising young man.

The man attempted to cut the dread with scissors. Photo Credit: @makaveliii_the blogger

He then took scissors and made a move to shave the haircut, but faced resistance from his son who kept dodging his father's attempts respectfully.

Father and son went physical

In a short video reposted by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef on Facebook, the father could be seen in a physical struggle with the young man.

At some points in the video, the dad smacked his son on the arm repeatedly as his attempt to shave the hair still wasn't successful.

The boy's mum could be heard in the background trying to wade into the situation.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

Sòókò Adédoyin Dérìn-Ológbénlá said:

"The first day I tried it my father beat the hell of of me that i almost lost one of my eyes that year i landed in OAUTHC. Since then i started barbing Scodo."

Seéní Seenesco Fálonípè said:

"I have the same style on my head right now. Hairstyle has nothing to do with bad behavior. I have said this many times."

Abimbola David said:

"That was the way our parents trained us in those days. Even teachers would cut our nails and hair. But today's parent will arrest them."

Arakunrin Goke Olanusi said:

"I remember when I went to cut my hair in a barber's shop in 2002. I gave the barber a style which I admired during World Cup, and the barber did.

"I saw shege after I returned home in the evening."

Nigerian mum celebrates after son finally cut his dreadlocks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum had gone wild with celebration after her son finally cut ff his dreadlocks.

The woman first giggled then burst into screams as she appreciated God for ''setting her son free from the covenant of dreadlocks.''

While the son on the other hand wore a sheepish smile, the woman went on to lay flat on the floor as she prayed for the son.

It appeared she had always wanted him to do away with the dreadlocks and couldn't believe her eyes when he finally heeded.

Source: Legit.ng