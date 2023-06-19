A young female millionaire who spent a whopping sum of N86 million naira on a building has gone viral on social media

Speaking in a recent video shared on Facebook, she insisted that she doesn't need a man in her life

According to her, she can get any man she desires but has chosen never to date or get married to any man

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian woman from the North has made headlines after claiming that she can get any man she desires.

In a video, the young millionaire first revealed that she spent N86 million on her building which was still under construction.

Female millionaire says she doesn't need a man Photo credit: MC Mbakara/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

During an interview with MC Mbakara on Facebook, she went ahead to declare that she does not need a man in her life.

The woman, who is a Christian, explained that she is not interested in getting married and does not believe in the institution of marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She claimed that she can get any man she wants, but she prefers to remain single and independent.

The woman went on to reveal that she is open to having a child if she wants one and that she would not necessarily need a partner to do so.

Her comments have sparked a heated debate on social media, with many netizens expressing surprise and admiration for her independence, while others criticized her for not valuing the importance of marriage.

Reactions as lady insists she would never get married

Ekeabasi Inyang said:

“I know women like this. I have met them before they are fake in all they do. She was even nervous to mention how much the amount she has invested into the building (little or no confidence). If she does any legal business, she'll be proud to advertise it. The "I don't need a man or I can have any man" is just camera brag because, in the end, she's like a football to men. Check your last Account Transaction a man sent it saying "it was nice to have you".”

Christopher Ossai commented:

“Any man you want? your really arrogant, you really believr your pretty? common fuk outer here‚ men dont like woman you. or maybe your a lebo, witl capital L.”

Benee Hedman Koch said:

“If it's a man that is this okay financially, he will never say I don't need a woman. Once a man makes some good money or has a steady stream of income, he is looking for a woman or women to spend it on. His mind is on taking care of someone! That's why they say men love selflessly. But a woman now she is saying "| don't need a man". Your construction workers what are they? Your mechanic what is he? Gateman nko? Plumber, electrician etc. They are men!!! You need men! The surrogate mother nko, what will impregnate her? A man's sprm! The world needs men to function, women need men to survive!!!”

Nikkei Bhankz

I respect her, praying for her kind of man to come, some of us are tired of this love too, now I know I'm not alone with my decision, she has a sweet soul, I think she also has been hurt to stupor,I hope she finds love again, she is a lover of love from the way I see her, God bless her heart and calm her spirit, if I open mouth talk wetin love don do me ehh, una go help me cry, make God give me money too, I don't also need a man, my choice, deal with it, make una marry dey go e hear, let people breath with their choices.”

See the post below:

Lady says she doesn't need a boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has proudly gushed over her elder brother on TikTok as she shared their WhatsApp messages.

The chats she displayed showed the lovely relationship between her and the man. In one of the screenshots, her elder brother said N100k was for her, and their parents were to get N50k each. In another chat, he gave her N150k for her upkeep and other personal expenses.

The doting man was seen in another chat advising her to avoid night movements. The lady gushed over him and said she didn't need a boyfriend. Her post got netizens talking.

Source: Legit.ng