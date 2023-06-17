A lady living abroad has expressed sadness that when she dressed up and came out in the open, no man spoke to her

She said not even one person stopped their car to offer her a ride or to say something to her or on the road

As a result of the scarcity of toasters, the lady said she is planning to come back to Nigeria where men would notice her

A Nigerian lady who lives abroad is not happy that men do not appreciate her ravishing beauty.

The beautiful lady was seen in a video saying she dressed up and came out, and not even a single man stopped her to say something about her beauty.

The lady said no man appreciated her beauty when she came out. Photo credit: Twitter/@instablog9ja.

Also, she said despite her dress and beauty, no car stopped by to ask her if she was going their way so as to pick her up for a ride.

She was angry and surprised at the same time because if it were to be in Nigeria, things would have been different.

The lady said she is going to come back to Nigeria because of the scarcity of 'toasters' over there where she lives. The video was posted by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as abroad lady vows to come back to Nigeria

@EruditeMee said:

"Na me worst pass. I no dey even notice anybody for road once I dey drive. Shey you want make I cross a traffic light by mistake? Or jam cyclist?"

@MESIGO422 reacted:

"Then come back to Nigeria and start your walkerton."

@badbabyboy_ said:

"Just like babes that will say they don’t want to date anybody except white men only for them to go abroad and still be hustling for Naija men."

@EgwuSamuel49 said:

"Better stay where you are.. Subsidy have been removed.. Nobody is going anybody's way now."

@brickzofficial commented:

"Soon you girls will be the ones asking our hand in marriage and paying our groom's price."

Source: Legit.ng