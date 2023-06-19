A Nigerian clergywoman has explained why women are not meant to and should not love their husbands

According to her, the Bible was clear on the matter and that it is the men's duty to love their wives not the other way round

Her sermon sparked a debate among both genders on social media as people argued in support and against it

A Nigerian female pastor, Dr Prophetess Ijeoma Ezenekwe, has said that it is an error for women to love their husbands.

In one of her sermons seen on TikTok, the lead pastor of Allstars International Church said the Bible did not tell women to love their husbands.

Dr Prophetess Ijeoma Ezenekwe said women should marry who they can submit to. Photo Credit: @officialdrijeoma

Source: TikTok

The prophetess added that it is the duty of husbands, and not their wives, to love. She stated that women should instead marry men they can submit to.

She further stated that women should not marry a man they cannot honour. Excerpts from the female pastor's sermon go thus:

"You are not supposed to love your husband. The Bible did not tell you to love your husband...It is not your duty to love him. It is his duty to love you. If the man says I can't marry her because I don't love her, then there is a problem.

"You don't have a right to love him so you don't need to love him... What you should marry is a man you can submit to. A man you can honour is who you should marry not a man you love.

"It is the man that will love you."

People share their thoughts on Dr Prophetess Ijeoma Ezenekwe's sermon

@nwanyebinladen said:

"You can disagree, but it’s my opinion."

@made_somnwa said:

"She is making sense. Men needs respect women needs love. She is right if a woman respects a man she will submit to him."

@georgina_chigozie_onuoha2 said:

"Please what are the requirements again to be a preacher in Nigeria?

"At this rate, there must be academic standards as well as theological/philosophical requirements to mount any pulpit in that country. It is sickening seeing this level of ignorance being preached from the pulpit."

@jucex.vibes said:

"What she said is right, she didn’t put the word accordingly.

"Men need respect more than love a woman should have more respect for her man that the word love, if a woman respect her man the man sees it as respect .

"And it a man duty to love his wife and provide for his family."

Source: Legit.ng