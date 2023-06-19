A young Nigerian man with two girlfriends has cried out on social media over his inability to choose one of them

According to him, he has two girlfriends who are madly in love with him but he has decided to be loyal to just one

The confused man shared the features of each of his girlfriends and asked netizens to help him

A young man has sparked reactions on social media after appealing to netizens to help him out of his dilemma.

Itz Bleszo YoungArtist, in a post on Facebook, appealed to netizens for advice over a difficult decision he is facing.

Man with two girlfriends seeks help Photo credit: RicardoImagen/ Getty images.

Source: Getty Images

According to him, he is currently dating two l who both love him deeply, and he is struggling to choose between them.

In his post, Itz Bleszo described the qualities of each of the girls and the pros and cons of being with them.

He explained that the first girl is supportive, caring, and has a good work ethic, but she can be quick to anger and is slow to forgive.

The second girl is not yet working, but she is caring, loyal, and always has a good plan for the future.

Itz Bleszo asked his followers to weigh in on which girl he should settle down with, seeking guidance from those who have been in a similar situation.

In his words:

"I have two girlfriends that I am currently dating now. They both love me like bad, but I am just trying to make a good choice. Which one is good to settle down with?"

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens offering their opinions on the matter.

Some advised Itz Bleszo to choose the girl who is more supportive and has a good work ethic, while others suggested that he should prioritize loyalty and care.

Netizens advise man with two girlfriends

phenomenalridesolutions reacted:

“Hehehehehe I know you haven't said the truth yet, are you a nyansh or a breast man? 2nd question. Which of which, get nyansh or breast pass?”

hes__black reacted:

“Give me one number make we test her with infidelity.”

James added:

"First of all, why should you have two in the first place?"

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng