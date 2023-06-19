A young Nigerian lady has broken down in tears as her close friend gets set to tie the knot with her man

In the trending clip, the lady recounted how her friend lived a wayward life and had multiple abortions

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many slamming the lady for criticising her friend

A lady has ignited the wrath of netizens after speaking against her friend whose wedding is around the corner.

The TikTok user identified as @cyndy_pek shared a video where she berated her friend and exposed all her acts.

She claimed that her friend lived a very wayward life and also influenced her to start sleeping with men.

Surprisingly, her friend gave her "asoebi" material for her wedding, despite having slept with almost all the family members and friends of her husband-to-be.

In the video, Cyndy_pek also expressed her doubts about whether her friend can have children, as she has had multiple abortions.

The lady went ahead to lament about being single, adding that since she started sleeping with men, she has not gotten N20k let alone a husband.

In her words:

“She even slept with some of his friends. Na ‘em bring asoebi cloth for me say she wan marry. Me wey dey introduce come the business, I never see man wey give N20,000 but she Dey marry person wey I no sure say she still get womb, I still Dey there, I Dey corner.”

Reactions as lady laments bitterly as friend gets set to wed

@merrynpyy said:

“I understand u like to be married but u need to know marriage is not an achievement.”

@Zoë reacted:

“What kind of bitter friend is this.”

@I_crystalz commented:

“Good girl no dey pay.”

@Adaeze said:

“You too dey complain and compare yourself na why you never marry.”

@rhemi_ma said:

“You fit see ur husband if u use happy mind go the wedding ooo.”

@RenewedDebbie said:

“We dey inside the marriage, my love no be achievement oo, it has its own benefits but no be achievement my love.”

@Jesus baby reacted:

“Waiting job do? he pray for his friends God bless him. My dear just be happy and pray for the success of the marriage and wait for your own to come.”

@peaceakuba said:

“Lolz dem first u marry no mean say u no go marry u just have to calm down and wait for ur turn everything has its own time by d time ur own go come.”

@Trendy reacted:

“God will help us sis our own husband will locate us before the end of this year.”

Watch the video below:

Lady in tears as husband returns to take custody of her children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman has broken hearts on social media after sharing her touching story with netizens. The woman, from the Igbo ethnic group of Nigeria, said she had married a man under duress. She had not known the man before except that they were from the same community.

The man, Dabere, proposed to her out of the blue and threatened to kill himself if she refused. She unwillingly agreed, and in a month, they were wedded under the laws and customs of their community. After the wedding, the man took her to the city of Enugu. She later discovered the ulterior motive and purpose of why the man married her in such a hurry.

He had a girlfriend named Amara before meeting her, but they had a quarrel and split up. To make the ex-girlfriend jealous, he decided to prove that he could marry any woman he wanted, hence the fast wedding. His ex-girlfriend found out about the wedding and cussed the man out, and about two months, the lady discovered that her husband wanted to marry a second wife, and it turned out to be the ex-girlfriend.

