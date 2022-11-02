A young Nigerian lady has shared a very lovely video of herself pregnant, revealing that many advised her to abort it

The lady stated that she became pregnant just a little time after getting into school, adding that the fear of God made her keep it

The undergraduate's video stirred mixed reactions as people who have had a similar experience encouraged her

A young Nigerian lady, @kikesucci2,has shared a video of herself dancing with her baby bump on TikTok.

She revealed that immediately she got into the polytechnic, she got pregnant. She said that despite her numerous friends' advice to terminate the pregnancy, she did otherwise.

The lady said that she did not want to abort because she has the fear of God in her. The lady who has since give birth was grateful for life.

Many people who reacted to her video praised her for standing firm on her decision and keeping the baby.

The video has gathered over 200,000 views and almost 200 comments as the time of writing this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Okiki001 said:

"Nah because say nah better person impregnate you."

user3224674211771 said:

"but fear of God did not make you keep your self till u marry, yeye."

Faridat Adejoke Omo said:

"Story of my life , my baby is now 6 years though I got pregnant in my final year. I gave birth to the most handsome baby in the world."

Arikeade said:

"Congratulations I love this."

Samuel Kehinde877 said:

"This is my sch which level are you now babe."

She replied:

"ND 2."

OLOBA__PAYPAL_001 said:

"make we know if you don born oo so we go come chop rice."

Oreoluwa said:

"The child will become great ijn."

zainabomowumi01 said:

"U self see something bring from school."

Source: Legit.ng