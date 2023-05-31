A video capturing a makeup artist's reaction after she applied pepper fruit on her lips, has gone viral

The makeup artist identified as @97th._artistry explained that the fruit was meant to make her lips plump

The video which has since gone viral has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A Calabar-based makeup artist identified on Instagram as @97th._artistry, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions and it all resolves around the use of fresh pepper in a makeup hack.

Photos of makeup artist using pepper on her lips Credit: @97th._artistry

Source: Instagram

While fruits such as strawberries, beets and cherries are used as makeup, it is not common to see pepper fruits used - even worse, habanero pepper.

Makeup artist uses pepper fruit on lips for plump effect

Makeup artist, @97th._artistry got left jaws hanging when she decided to copy a video which saw a white lady using a pepper fruit to make her lips plump.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In trying out the supposed beauty hack, the makeup artist decided to use a habanero pepper for the hack even though she stated that her lips were already plump.

After cutting the pepper in half, she applied it directly on her lips. Minutes after, @97th._artistry is seen teary-eyed and dabbing over her lips as the heat took over.

Interestingly, she ended the video highly recommending the hack despite the discomfort it caused her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of makeup artist using pepper on lips

twmagazineng:

"Highly recommend? Ha na."

veseverah:

"God forbid bad thing i the even smell the pepper from here."

cest_la_vie_ahnie:

"Next time use it on your eye lids. It helps your eye shadow pop better."

joluck_:

"No be only highly recommend after that we just witness."

nikkytville:

"Very bad recommendations. Only a gullible will do what you did. This social media self an wa!"

glycam_one:

"Wrong pepper species sis. You use habanero peppers she used sweet ones."

breathebeautyla:

"First mistake you made is not doing your research… these are two different types of pepper ️. You used” abanero”AKA “tatase” (Nigerian or African pepper) which is very hot. She used “pimiento” which is not hot. Sorry my dear."

iphy_clare:

"Nigerian men never show you pepper reach?"

dadorperfumes:

"No, I don't want plump lip I'll be managing my lip the way it is But wait o.... Why do we go through a lot as women? Childbirth, beauty hacks, make up, skincare routines..... Omoh! I'm tired abeg."

beautybybadiama:

"Imagine someone with teary eyes doing this pepper thing after they’re done with their makeup Two words : Chaotic chaos."

ayo_beatriz:

"You highly recommend Wetin…see the way I was laughing when you were using your hand to invite the heat to your lips."

cynosure_touch:

"Try it as eye shadow primer instead."

Beauty hacks: Viral video shows lady using palm oil to make up her face, netizens react

The makeup artist is no stranger to using odd products on her face.

In a video shared via her Instagram page, the lady is seen applying palm oil on her cheekbones where ordinarily, a pink or red blush product would have been used.

The end result sees the makeup artist with a perfectly blended made-up face.

Source: Legit.ng