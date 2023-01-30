A video of a man showing how he underwent a dark lips neutralization process has left people amused

In the video, a student learning the process carries out a practical on him which sees him with much brighter pink lips

While some believed what was shown in the video was not the end result, others simply found it hilarious

The trend of people brightening their lip colour has continued to trend on social media and one particular clip has got people talking.

Photos of a man undergoing dark lips neutralization. Credit: @ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

In the video, the man is seen showing his lips before the procedure which saw him with dark-coloured lips.

The procedure carried out by a student of the beautician sees him with much brighter and glossier lips.

Watch the video below:

Some internet users pointed out that what was seen at the end of the video was not the final look, adding that it would look more natural with time as he healed.

Check out their comments below:

adornareaccessoriesng:

"This is still fresh na , the healing would take a bit for you to see what it looks like for real ... you can’t condemn off this clip."

zeeliciousfairy:

"Y’all calm down, that’s lip neutralization. Orange corrector pigment was used to neutralize the dark lips and give it a lighter lip color. Once the lip heals, it’s not going to be that color, it’s going to be normal lip color, but with a brighter tone. This is even more effective and safe than using pink lips balm."

the_romance_room:

"This shows that many of you that claim to be woke aren’t nearly woke and advanced yet. they did well . It hasn’t healed and it’s still fresh. Give it like 3-5 days. It will become normal and look better. Not too colored like this. The colour will fade and it will look natural."

Internet users amused with man's pink lips transformation

ask.dehrine:

"Certificate even Dey? … Abeg let this be your last practical work."

reshapeme_nig:

"Ok, I'd go to bed now. That's enough Internet for the night."

elzaryeyeclinic:

"Kai, I think a girl would have been used for this advert, just maybe ..it maybe be “giving , this one is not giving at all o."

dammythegreat:

"It's not giving."

theelizabeth_:

"What did I just watch pls ? And he too he posed?"

kinghashthattag:

"Got to hand it to him. He did good letting us all know how he got there. Some would come lying. I was "born with pink lips"..... Adjust your crown King..."

ndamoiselle:

"They need to lock all of them up for a wrong job well-done."

