As the Happie Boys saga with OPM's pastor continued to trend, a video of the lads, when they started, has emerged

The clip showed the boys explaining why they were sacked by their employers for dancing during work hours

Some netizens remarked that the boys were humble in the past and blasted them for their statements about Apostle Chibuzor Gift Ugochinyere

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerians have reacted to a throwback video of the Happie Boys explaining why they were sacked from work.

The lads got sacked, back in 2022, by their employers after a video of them dancing at work went viral on social media.

The boys said they were not paid for the month. Photo Credit: @happieboys1

Source: TikTok

In the clip seen on Twitter, the boys beamed with smiles and revealed that their employers refused to pay them despite working for a full month.

The unrepentant lads vowed to release another entertaining dance showcase even bigger than the one that got them sacked.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking in Pidgin, the boys added that withholding their salaries won't stop them.

"We work full month them no wan pay us o.

"They no wan pay us, they just dey run run around. E no go still stop us make we no bring new entertainment.

"We go still bring another one wey go bad. Na why them call us Happie Boys, we are always happy.

"If them like make them seize out whole salary, we will still dey happy,'' the boys said in the clip.

Watch the video below:

People slam Happie Boys

@Seankleann said:

"Very useless boys, to see benefactor again go hard Una because not everyone gets second chance."

@fuckerychi said:

"Now they are saying “The man self dn try, God go bless that man, No OPM and Happie boy’s scholarship again we no want am.”

@foundersboss said:

"Don’t feed every hungry dog you see on the streets, some dogs just needs the energy from food to bite you."

@dollamanhenry said:

"Only if they observed very well, these guys are dangerously ambitious folks from what I see in their eyes."

@ATOYEBIAKOREDE3 said:

"Happiness don choke dem now."

@FEMALEFRAMER said:

"They’ve never felt any remorse from.

"The onset. They have never felt wrong, same as now."

@TheTundeOfLala said:

"A bird couldn't fly because of its weak wings. A good Samaritan helped it and took care of its wings till it could fly again but apparently this bird flew away and couldn't even say a thank you to the Samaritan. It flew far away because it can fetch foods for itself..."

How Happie Boys got sacked for dancing during work hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Happie Boys were sacked by their employer for dancing during work hours.

A Twitter account with the handle @TheShoeGuy who revealed their sack on Twitter was angry that someone posted their dancing video online, an act which drew attention to them.

The video showed the two dancing to the You Want Bam Bam trending song. Many Nigerians who engaged the tweet wondered why their employer would take such an action.

A Facebook user, Olumide GlowVille, who was equally displeased by their action wondered why they were dismissed.

Source: Legit.ng