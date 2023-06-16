It was an emotional moment for Nigerian record holder, Hilda Baci, as she graced a dinner held in her honour

The chef, who was certified by Guinness World Records on Tuesday, showed up in a fashionable manner

It was not clear what was being discussed at that point in time, but the celebrity restauranteur did shed tears

Days after Guinness World Records certified her record attempt, Hilda Baci was treated to a lovely dinner and had an emotional moment at the occasion.

In a video shared by Culinary Arts Practitioners Association Nigeria (CAPA) on its Instagram page, the chef arrived wearing a short fitted armless gown.

Some scenes showed her interacting with a white man and taking pictures with other guests but one stood out.

The most-talked-about scene from the clip was the moment Hilda shed tears profusely. What brought about her emotional outburst could not be ascertained. Sharing the clip, @capanigeria wrote:

"A very wonderful night with the amazing @hildabaci . It was a bittersweet moment as she shared her experience with us and all it entailed to win this. Thank you so much @chef_duhalde @la_bodega_lagos for hosting us and all the guest that honored this invitation."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Hilda Baci's emotional outburst

@foniberry_spa said:

"@sabado0511 pray not to be a sensitive person because sometimes it’s really embarrassing ; a sensitive person is always emotional; joy, pain, happiness, anger, surprise, relief and every feeling can trigger tears. I’m a sensitive person and i can relate."

@chefdumebiagbakoba said:

"So much fun."

@sobarr_dap said:

"So beautiful."

@sabado0511 said:

"Anytime da call her out she da cry ahh."

Old video of young Hilda Baci cooking big pot of rice emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback of Hilda Baci cooking big pot of rice with a turning stick had surfaced.

The clip started with when a younger Hilda was preparing a large pot of jollof rice and showed when she cooked in a food show. It also captured how she set up her restaurant in Lagos. Hilda appreciated God for her progress in life and urged netizens to never give up.

She stated that she can testify that if one believes in God and remains diligent in labour, he will crown the person's effort with success. Wording on the clip she shared reads:

"I can testify that if you believe in God and remain diligent in your labour, he will crown your efforts with success. So please, don't give up. Let the spirit lead cos God is with us."

Source: Legit.ng