Popular Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Obi Cubana and his wife Ebele recently experienced one of the weirdest social media conversations

The Nightlife businessman and his family engaged in a TikTok live video call with a white man who refused to go and became an object of comic nuisance

A video recorded during the live session has circulated the internet, stirring undeniably humorous reactions

Nigerian billionaire socialite Obinna Iyiegbu popularly referred to as Obi Cubana has relieved some stress from netizens with a recent video of him and his family.

A clip making the rounds on social media captured the moment when a white man refused to leave the live video session of Obi Cubana with his family on Tiktok.

The nightlife boss was done with his Tiktok live call when the oyinbo man kept repeating his goodbyes as if he didn’t want the chat to end.

At first, Obi Cubana’s wife, Ebele, waved goodbye at the oyinbo man, who in turn did the same. But then it got a bit weird when the man continued repeating, "Bye, I am fine thank you."

Obi Cubana’s wife had to invite her husband, who came on the camera and saw the oyinbo continuously repeat his initial farewell words, which then became really awkward as his family members were heard laughing in the background.

See the video of Obi Cubana in the live chat with the foreigner below:

Netizens react to live video of Obi Cubana with oyinbo man

bellashuga6:

"God Abeg o."

officialivia1:

"Even if nah me I know go cut the live.. I need more live gift and cash."

zoe_great:

"You blame am, it's not easy chatting live with a billionaire."

skesh_tyga:

"Waiting be this now bye thank you bye thank you."

britney_sandoval123:

"I’m fine thank you be like sey Na my Motto this year be this."

official_mega5:

"Me when leaving my rich uncle hux without him giving me money, uncle, I say I Dey go ooo."

phaatyaat1:

"I no cut the call until them dash me money."

cm_jidenna:

"They one use I’m fine Thank you kill out Obi ooo."

Obi Cubana’s wife welcomes 1st son from school with a feast fit for kings

All was set for Christmas in billionaire businessman Obi Cubana's home when his son Alex arrived from school.

Cubana picked his child up from school with a private jet and shared moments with the boy while on air.

From the airport, they went straight to a luxurious ride, a Maybach, all the way to the Cubana mansion in Abuja.

