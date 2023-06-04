Social media users have gushed over a throwback video of Nigerian chef Hilda Baci when she was much younger

The restauranteur shared the clip as she appreciated God for the progress so far with a message to people

Hilda said she can testify that when one believes in God and is diligent in his or her labour that the person's effort will be crowned with success

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has inspired social media users with her rare throwback video.

The Akwa Ibom chef shared the clip as she looked back on where she came from and where she is at the moment.

Hilda Baci shared her throwback to appreciate God for her progress in life. Photo Credit: @hildabaci

Source: TikTok

She captioned the clip thus:

"I give thanks to God for where i am and where i came from for I know its only by his Grace and Mercy."

The clip started with when a younger Hilda was preparing a large pot of jollof rice and showed when she cooked in a food show. It also captured how she set up her restaurant in Lagos.

Hilda appreciated God for her progress in life and urged netizens to never give up. She stated that she can testify that if one believes in God and remains diligent in labour, he will crown the person's effort with success. Wording on the clip she shared reads:

"I can testify that if you believe in God and remain diligent in your labour, he will crown your efforts with success. So please, don't give up. Let the spirit lead cos God is with us."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Elsie said:

"God will continue to bless Ur work.

"You shall be blessed."

Solomon tarelayefa said:

"Beauty, brain and massive talent i can't stop loving you."

Zobo plug said:

"God will continually lift you, thanks for being an inspiration."

Rhemmycuisine said:

"One day God will crown my effort too ijn I believe in you lord."

_Gift Nneji said:

"What a humble beautiful beginning."

Jennybella96 said:

"Awwwwwwwn…. Every success is hidden in hard work."

Dehbie said:

"You have inspired millions of people all over the world including me♥️God bless you."

Hairy ayomipo said:

"Thank you I won to give up on my work but dis your caption motivate me may God bless our hustle."

