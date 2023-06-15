Vincent Okezie from Abia state who broke five different records said that Nigerians never celebrated him much

The young man who is a mechanic said he is considering different ways of success that he is also a student and a footballer

Vicent's coach, Chukwuebuka Ezugha, said that he had much confidence in the boy's ability as he does in his other students

In an interview with Legit.ng's Joseph Omotayo, a Nigerian boy, Vincent Okezie, with five Guinness World records, spoke about his life and how his life did not change much since his winning.

The teenager said that he fell in love with football because his family is filled with sport lovers. Even his grandfather is a footballer.

The boy said that he need help with his education.

Source: Original

On going after the Guinness World Records at his young age, Vincent said he moved because he wanted to do something new and explore possibilities. In his words:

"I did because I want to challenge myself and prove that anything in life is possible when you believe in yourself not minding your background."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Vincent's coach, Chukwuebuka Ezugha, said the young man was discovered in Abia state during the 2019 Chukwuebuka School Freestyle football training program. On his level of skill the, the coach said:

"As at that time, he wasn't able to do anything with the football. We entrusted him under the supervision of Blessing Faith who made sure he perfect the training given to him at the academy."

For Vincent, his life never changed much even after he won five different awards. His only gain was that a few people who knew about his success called him a Guinness World Records holder.

Showing that he is considering other possibilities of success, Vincent said he is a mechanic, a footballers, and also going to school because he does not which mat strike gold in the future. He lamented his condition:

"No I wasn't Celebrated by Nigerian aside from my team Chukwuebuka Freestyle Entertainment and Academy who made sure I felt special."

His coach said he had always had much confidence in him even before he broke the records. On the kind of support he pines for, Vincent said:

"I need support to further my education and also play football to the highest level."

Man joined cooking record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a season of breaking cooking records happening in Nigeria after Hilda Baci's feat, a young man joined the race.

This came after a lady, Chef Dammy, from Ekiti, started and completed a 120-hour cooking time. Godwin Eme shared a screenshot of the email response from Guinness World Records after he registered to break the cooking record held by Hilda Baci.

Source: Legit.ng