A Nigerian man with many years of experience in cooking has shown interest in breaking Hilda Baci's record by cooking for 150 hours

To show that he was serious, he wrote a list of menus he would serve during the period and applied to Guinness World Records as a contender

The man who revealed he would be cooking catfish pepper soup and egusi soup, among others, said he already had adequate preparation

It appears it is a season of breaking cooking records happening in Nigeria after Hilda Baci's feat, as a young man has joined the race. This is coming after a lady, Chef Dammy, from Ekiti, started and completed a 120-hour cooking time.

In an exclusive message to Legit.ng, Godwin Ewe shared a screenshot of the email response from Guinness World Records after he registered to break the cooking record held by Hilda Baci.

Prepared to break Hilda Baci's record

When Godwin was asked why he intended to break the cooking record, he mentioned his passion for cooking. He added that he has been cooking for all his life. In his words:

"I have passion in cooking and all my life I have been trying everything possible to make my passion known and for the world to see, due to the passion I started running my own kitchen..."

To show that he knows the task ahead, the man mentioned how he had prepared. He said:

"I spend time cooking during Christmas season I do cook for 3-4 days without sleep so I'm confident that I can go for 6 days 6 hours to break the record and to make my passion known."

Man to cook 30 meals during 150 hours cookathon

Godwin, who started cooking in 2013, listed the 30 meals he would be cooking during his 150-hour challenge. Some of the things include pepper soup, tomato stew, banga soup, noodles, and fried potatoes.

The young man with years of experience said he knew how to cook African dishes when he travelled to Ghana and Sierra Leone. He also shared a screenshot of Guinness World Records, giving him a nod to go after the present record.

Source: Legit.ng