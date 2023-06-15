A car mechanic who has been blind for over two decades amazed a man with his car-fixing skill

The mechanic who works in Abuja said that he could detect the faults in cars by just listening to engine sounds

Nigerians who were impressed with him said that he needs help, as some tagged Guinness World Records

A man who was surprised that a blind man was working on his car as a mechanic made a short video of him.

The blind mechanic said he had been a mechanic for over 30 years. The man stated that he had been blind for over 28 years, saying it all happened when he was driving and his sight suddenly went off.

Mechanic fixed car without sight

The mechanic added he stayed with the job because it is his source of livelihood. When the car owner wondered how he fixed his tyre, the man said he could tell how faulty a car was through sounds.

He stated that if he touches a spanner, he already knows what size it is. The car owner said he did not know the man was blind until he was done fixing his car.

In his words:

"I can know the fault of a car by listening to its engine. If I hold a spanner, I already know its size."

Frankie_C said:

"May God continue to bless this man immensely….He’s handicapped but didn’t let that stop his progress..Lesson to us all."

jibrilabubakar761 said:

"Can we Nigerians help this man."

official_profako said:

"@Guinness World Records take note."

Onye Ujo Ebuna Mmanwu said:

"Where is his workshop located?"

Willjoedera Willjoe said:

"I have a blind friend who repairs laptop during our school days, Power of God is real."

Samson King Samson said:

"The inner man is powerful, Dr Bitrus Gani of blessed memories who started hope for the blind, may God help all those with disabilities."

RealRalph said:

"What this man need is site operation to restore is eye, age may affect but better than nothing."

Emmanuel Mator927 said:

"We do not just see with our eyes,, the eyes is one of the instruments used to see.. God is wonderful."

abdullahisani09 said:

"@Guinness World Records hope you see this."

