A man quit his job in an oil company to be with his girlfriend in another city, but they broke up soon after

He shared his story on Twitter using the hashtag #LoveMadeMeDolt, which became a viral trend

Many people commented on his tweet, either sympathizing with him or criticizing him, and shared their own stories of how love made them do crazy things

Love can make people do crazy things, sometimes even irrational ones.

That’s what happened to a man who quit his job in an oil company in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, just to be with his girlfriend in Ibadan.

He had no new job lined up, and he didn’t know that their relationship was about to end.

Blind love led to breakup

The man, who goes by the username @Phoenix23 on Twitter, shared his story on the social media platform using the hashtag #LoveMadeMeDolt.

He said he resigned from his lucrative position in the oil industry because he wanted to be closer to his partner, who lived in another city. He hoped that by moving to Ibadan, they would have a better chance of making their relationship work.

Broke up two weeks later

However, things didn’t go as planned. He said they broke up about a week or two after he arrived in Ibadan.

He didn’t give any details about why they split up, but he admitted that he regretted his decision. He said he knew he was stupid for giving up his job for love, and he asked people not to judge him.

The story of @Phoenix23 shows how love can blind people and make them act impulsively.

While some may see his action as romantic or brave, others may see it as foolish or reckless.

Find the tweet here

