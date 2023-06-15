A Nigerian lecturer showed an unusual emotional side as he sent an appeal to his students who were not in school

Making a video in a scanty lecture room, the academic implored them to return as soon as they can

According to him, the school management mandated that lectures resume in earnest and showed proof

An unidentified male lecturer was seen in an emerging video begging his students to return to the school.

The video he recorded was in a class with a few students as he drove home his appeal passionately.

He stated that lectures have resumed and are in line with the directive of the school management.

The lecturer first sounded a warning but quickly backtracked as he appealed to students not to be discouraged by the lack of financial resources.

Wrapping up his appeal with a prayer, he reiterated that students should make their way to school by any means.

The full text of his appeal goes thus:

"Now that we have already started the class, those of you at home, if you like you come, if you like you don't come.

"The school authority has mandated us to start our lectures. We are already talking, we are already discussing. Lectures are ongoing.

"The best thing for you, please, the little you have, manage and come to school. Just manage and come to school. We know things are hard. Tell daddy and mummy, if it is N1, N10, make your way to school.

"God will see you through. Just manage and come."

Reactions trail the lecturer's video

user5527347727590Grace said:

"Dammy dey cook, we go cheer her."

SONIA said:

"Omo oga be like e choke u pass be like wan bill."

FOC_SOUTH said:

"After collecting student loan you still refuse to come to class."

Nene said:

"Omo nothing fit make me resume early wetin i wan chop for school ab."

KLASSIC _TOH_UNIQUE said:

"So una fit beg but una go Dey make the student enter depression , make una go school this man has beg ooo ehn."

yoxundoniadonia said:

"And you will tell dem to buy handouts wit the little tbey il collect frm their parents. onye ara."

