A man has startled internet users with his shocking confession about his escapades back in school

According to him, he got three girls pregnant in the same period with one of them quitting school

When the man eventually settled for one of the girls he impregnated, she gave him a rude awakening

A Twitter user revealed that he impregnated three girls in the same period but got a rude awakening at the end of the day.

The netizen, @atebe_sir, shared his startling story while responding to another tweep who enjoined people to open up about what their lowest points on campus were.

One of the ladies dropped out of school. Photo Credit: Nancy Ney, People Images

Source: Getty Images

@atebe_sir added that he differed for one academic year to take care of one of the girls and that one of them lost a twins pregnancy, which was at five months, through an accident.

He further stated that one of the pregnant ladies dropped out of school and was nowhere to be found.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When he chose to settle with one of them, she delivered and he found out the baby was not his.

See his viral tweet:

Netizens were dumbfounded by the man's confession

@akashaAlvin said:

"It should have " I allegedly made 3 girls pregnant....." The plot twist leaves so many questions on the eligibility of the rest of the girls; sorry champ!"

@Raldoh1 said:

"I don't believe this thing can happen to anybody in this life. Ahahha iwo nikan tan."

@DpEsho said:

"You get what you deserve. I'm so sorry for the loss of your twins and your missing baby and baby mama."

@Miz_Sarima said:

"Eeehhhnnn! Nnai Abraham well done o. A player got played. Now I understand life sometimes avoids giving us lemon so we can't make lemonade. Kai bitter leaf juice bitter o."

@marthaikeji said:

"There are some things I can't fathom bringing to twitter but I'm proud of your courage, so sorry such happened to you."

@holardamolar said:

"You and God get beef ? cos normally na wahala way 4 persons dey face only you carruy."

@Nutritionist_LE said:

"How do you go about sleeping with ladies like this? Or is this a vivid imagination."

Man unable to achieve anything in life years after denying pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stated that her ex-boyfriend who denied her pregnancy has not achieved anything in life ever since.

Narrating her story anonymously on Life Facebook group, the lady revealed that the young man who hails from Akwa Ibom had actually denied her pregnancy 15 years ago.

She was on holiday at her aunty's place where she met the man who is her neighbour. Then in her year one at the university, they fell in love and began dating.

But after putting her in a family way, the lady said that he denied impregnating her and even threatened to arrest her.

Source: Legit.ng