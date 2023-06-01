A Nigerian lady with stunning height has caused an uproar on social media after she shared a clip

The lady, who is of Igbo descent, showed off her legs as she took a swipe at short women all over the world

Her video got many talking as people marvelled at how tall she was while other tall folks expressed shock that she beat them in height

A beautiful Nigerian lady has become a viral sensation on social media owing to her amazing height.

Taking to TikTok, the lady, identified as Muna, shared a video in which she aimed a dig at short ladies.

She flaunted her height on the net. Photo Credit: @munacares6

Source: TikTok

She wrote in the clip that people should spend time with a tall Igbo girl as life is so short.

The lady, from the Igbo-speaking part of Nigeria, was seen standing in front of a building with another lady behind her.

Wearing a short red dress, she flaunted her legs and stunning height and did a small walk-out at the end of the video.

Many people gushed over her height.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

PsalmDeUltimate001 said:

"My paddy with her Paddy."

@BUCHI said:

"Aswear... This life too short to be spent with a short woman!!!"

Savage said:

"Short girls left the group."

Cutie Boi said:

"I'm 6,7.. won't mind spending time with you."

EBUBE said:

"I'm in love with your height."

pure_Vawulence said:

"Even in my dreams , I will wake up and shout” it can never b me."

GENTU JOJO said:

"How u go tall pass me."

okwy11 said:

"How you come tall pass me okwy."

