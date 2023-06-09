An intriguing video shared on the TikTok app has revealed the impeccable intelligence of a little child

The girl who seems to be between the ages of 4-9 advertised her mother's hair like a trained marketer

Netizens were in awe over her accent and confidence as she spoke in the video shared by her mother

A little girl has impressed netizens with her speaking skill in a video shared on TikTok.

The smart child whose mother sells a variety of human hair extensions was spotted advertising the products.

Little girl advertises mum's hair Photo credit: @thegeniuskaren/TikTok.

She placed the collection on different parts of her body and spoke about them one after the other with so much confidence.

Reacting to the clip, many netizens were in awe over the child's brilliance and they took to the comments section to shower her with so much love and prayers.

Netizens praise little girl who advertised mum's hair extensions

@bobbylashly36 said:

"I wish I get babe I for order one because of this small girl."

@aramabobby commented:

"This girl school fees go be 10 million and above."

@tinaflourish23 said:

"Wow. She is very smart and outspoken. God bless your parent for the good education. I am following your mom straight away because of you."

@helenlucky4 said:

"The school fees wey u pay nor waste. I am proud of u daughter."

@chineduijeomajoy wrote:

"I love ur grace dear keep helping ur mum God will surely bless you amen."

@preciousgabby2 said:

"Agba influencer. Good job baby girl make sure u collect influencing money from mummy oooo."

@ucheomahflozy0 added:

"Imagine me. I can’t even do quarter of this on my brand who Dey give this one’s brain. E com be like say “am a tree."

Watch the video below:

Little girl markets mum's crayfish

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bold little girl has gone viral on TikTok over the captivating manner in which she advertised her mother's crayfish.

In a trending video, the smart girl held up a bag of crayfish and spoke well about it. She praised her mother while stating that she sells the best crayfish to her customers.

"Hello my mummy sells the best crayfish. Please patronize her. Thank you", the little girl said. In an exclusive comment to Legit.ng, the proud mother of the little girl expressed her excitement while revealing that her daughter is just four years old.

