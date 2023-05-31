Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has stirred reactions on social media after showcasing her dance moves in a video

The video shared via Twitter showed the popular chef dancing inside her car with so much excitement

This is coming shortly after the smart lady broke a record for the longest cooking hours by an individual

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has caused a frenzy online with her recent video shared online.

The beautiful lady in the viral video sat inside her car and showcased her dance moves to the excitement of netizens.

This is coming weeks after she broke the record for the longest cooking hours by an individual.

Hilda smashed the record which was previously held by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos state.

Tondon had made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds, but Hilda surpassed her record after cooking for 100 hours.

In a recent video shared by UcheyG on Twitter, the chef was spotted dancing excitedly inside her car.

Hilda Baci breaks old cooking record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that as Hilda Baci broke the world record for the longest cooking hours ever done by a person, Nigerians took to Twitter to share their admiration. It should be noted that a cooking hackathon that started on Thursday, May 11, is still ongoing at the time this report was written on Monday, May 15. People gave the Nigerian lady support as she cooked.

Even after she had broken the old record, they stayed with her. A tweet shared by Pamilerin captured the moment the chef folded her hands as she surpassed the record by a few seconds with the time still reading.

@angela_menyah said: "I'm so excited. This clearly teaches us; 1. Everything is possible with God. 2. You can do anything you put your mind to. 3. Support is key in achieving goals; financial, physical presence, prayers, etc."

