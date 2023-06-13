A school in Lagos state has revealed why a female corps member was rejected from being a part of them

The corps member who was posted to the school had earlier requested a rejection letter from the school but it was not granted

When the school refused her request, she then showed up with a nasty attitude that provoked the entire management

A school in Lagos state, Nigeria, made the headlines after rejecting a corps member posted to their school.

The corps member simply identified as Angel was accused by the management of the school of upholding a nasty attitude.

Corps member begs for rejection Photo credit: @fotostorm/Getty images, Mediagist/Instagram.

Source: UGC

According to the school's management, Angel was posted to work at the school but when she arrived, she demanded a rejection letter.

The letter was however not granted to her and she reportedly resorted to putting up a nasty attitude within the school premises.

A statement put out by the school read in part:

"She requested for a rejection letter which the school did not oblige her but referred her to the LGI.

"The corps member reported thereafter with a nasty attitude to the proprietress and also requested for a rejection letter again."

School rejects Angel over unruly attitude

Based on this, the school revealed that they could no longer condone Angel's unruly behaviour and they decided to grant her rejection request.

"We are giving her a rejection letter because her attitude shows that she is not ready to work", the school wrote.

See the post below:

