A woman met her online boyfriend for the first time after a year of dating and confronted him for never video calling her

The man who appeared unexcited apologized and said he was busy and grieving his father’s death

He also revealed that he was a prince back at home, the woman was shocked and confused

A video of a woman meeting her online boyfriend for the first time after a year of dating has gone viral for its surprising twist.

The video shared by @oobahs on the social media platform and received mixed reactions from viewers.

Man claimed he was a prince who wanted to hide his identity. Photo credit: @oombahs

Dated online for one year

In the video, the woman confronted the man for never allowing her to have a video call with him for the entire year they were dating.

She said she only saw his photos and heard his voice, but never saw his face on camera.

She accused him of hiding something from her and being dishonest.

The man, who appeared nervous and embarrassed, apologized and said he was busy and could not spare ten minutes for any call.

Lost his father

He said he loved her and wanted to meet her in person. He also revealed that he had lost his father back at home and his house was always filled with people all those months.

He said he did not want to disturb her with his problems. The woman, who seemed to love the man, said she had forgiven him and they hugged.

They then sat down on a bench and the man said he had one more secret to tell her.

Keeping status on the low

He said he was a prince back at home and did not want to make it public just so the woman would not be carried away by his status.

He said he wanted her to love him for who he is, not what he has.

The woman was shocked and speechless.

The video has since received over 200,00 likes and thousands of comments.

Many social media users said it is possible that the man was hiding a lot of things from the woman and that she should be careful.

Others said the part about being a prince is probably a lie and that he was trying to impress her or manipulate her.

Some said they hoped the story was true and that they wished them happiness.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Favour reacted:

"That guy is hiding something please take off!"

@Pallo said:

"They've never met or dated so there's no real relationship, tbf."

@kimdizzy00 wrote:

"I think he is married. He seems absolutely amazing but a bit under pressure because of the camera."

@GlorlousG commented:

"It's giving he's not that into you? He is a princel!! That's an old lie!"

@QueenT.t also commented:

"For one year and she doesn't know his middle name, so what have they been talking about??"

@user7569333002166:

"The way she looks at him... her eyes. ldan is too smooth ... he no Dey disappoint."

@PureUMOREN:

"Use 5min fear Men."

@Zah_ Rifle:

"Something fishy is going on."

Source: Legit.ng