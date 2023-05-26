A 20-year-old Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions after she celebrated herself for remaining "clean" throughout her service

The lady spoke about how a lot of people did not take her seriously while she was chasing her "purity" goals

Nigerians who read her story online had different opinions about her goal, as some said she should have kept it private

A corps member, Justina Dauda, has gone online to celebrate her purity after concluding the compulsory one-year NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) programme.

In a Facebook post whose screenshot has been reshared by Punch and Linda Ikeji, the lady celebrated God for ending her service with her body untouched.

The lady praised God for accomplishing her goal.

"Pure" corps member celebrated herself

She started her post with:

"I came, I saw and I'm coming home intact."

The 20-year-old lady said that those who made jest of her for choosing the part of body purity gave her strength to strive towards her goal.

Justina prayed they were more "pure" graduates like her from Taraba State University.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

asanwaigbo_ sad:

"We celebrate you sis. Anybody that thinks it's easy should go and try!"

sandy_coco__ said:

"My sister, na only two of us remain."

stanleynanka said:

"Las las he will marry one useless man that won’t even give a flying fack about her."

moniquerichardanyim said:

"But no be everything una suppose share online Maka ndi bad belle. It's an honor to youself/name and a blessing to the man that finds you worthy. Why the broadcast?"

dreal_sog said:

"Na judgment day them go celebrate you pass so just hold am till then."

foodify_bychichi said:

"And the reason for publication being?"

glowreesmiles said:

"What a beautiful Achievement."

deyemitheactor said:

"Congratulations Queen! As you have chosen this as a sign of value you place upon yourself, may God’s universe ensure value is placed upon you and may you find favour in the eyes of men!"

emmcee_rnb said:

"Watin be this? Do the public really need this information? Anyway congratulations Corper."

perkybassy said:

"Congratulations dear. Anyone that doesn't like it should go to court."

