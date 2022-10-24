Akwa Ibom continues to set the pace in Nigeria as one of the cleanest cities in the country and beyond

The oil-rich south-south state has been named as one of Africa’s cleanest states in the African continent

Akwa Ibom has repeatedly won the cleanest state in the whole of Nigeria for the last four years unchallenged

Uyo - Akwa Ibom has been named as one of Africa’s cleanest states in the continent.

In a listing by a highly influential on-line site that tracks environmental and tourism issues - Inside Africa, tagged “Top African Cleanest Cities, 2022” Akwa Ibom (Uyo) was the only state named in the report.

The Udom Emmanuel-led Akwa Ibom government keeps putting Nigeria on the global map. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

The report also listed Kigali, the Rwandan capital as a top African cleanest city alongside, Cape Town, South Africa, Tunis, Tunisia, Port Luis, Mauritius, Johannesburg, South Africa, Nairobi, Kenya, Kumasi, Ghana, Gaborone, Botswana. Dares Salaam, Tanzania, and Windhoek, Namibia.

A government official said in reaction to the report:

“The listing of Akwa Ibom state in the report is a manifestation of the great developmental strides, especially in tourism and infrastructure, and the huge resources expended by the Governor Udom Emmanuel led-administration in preserving the environment and making the state livable and free of environmental hazards

“The efforts of the government in this regard, saw the earlier conferment of the award by Clean Up Nigeria, last year on the state as Nigeria’s cleanest state.

“An award that was received by Prince Akpan Ikim, the chairman of Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) which, was later jointly presented to the Governor Emmanuel on December 20th, last year.

“The state has consistently won for five years in a row, the award as the nation’s cleanest state.

“Akwa Ibom state is arguably the nation’s most preferred choice for conferences, retreats, seminars and other major events.

“With Ibom Air, the award winning airline, and the first of such an airline owned by a subnational in Africa, dominating the Nigerian aviation industry, coupled with a peaceful, safe and secure environment, a rich range of cuisines and a great and hospitable people, Akwa Ibom continues to symbolize what the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar said recently that Nigeria should be.”

