Global site navigation

Local editions

“Embrace the Journey”: Hilda Baci Breaks Silence Reacts to Chef Dami’s Attempt to Break Her Record, Fans React
Celebrities

“Embrace the Journey”: Hilda Baci Breaks Silence Reacts to Chef Dami’s Attempt to Break Her Record, Fans React

by  Oke-Hortons Nosa
  • Fast-rising Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has finally broken her silence as she reacts to Chef Dami's 120hours Cook-a-thon attempt to break her record
  • Hilda, in a post shared on Twitter, hailed Chef Dami for taking on the cook-a-thon challenge noting that it is a show of boldness, courage and passion
  • The celebrity chef also advised her colleague to embrace the journey and learn from the experience while she inspires others with her unwavering spirit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Famous Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci finally breaks her silence as she reacts to Chef Dami's attempt to break her 100-hour cook-a-thon record.

In her post, Hilda Baci hailed Chef Dami's courage, boldness and passion for taking on such a daunting challenge.

Photos of Hilda Baci and Chef Dami
Nigerian celebrity Chef Hilda Baci finally reacts to Chef Dami's attempt to smash her cook-a-thon record. Photo credit: @hildabaci/@instagblog9ja
Source: Instagram

The Awka-Ibom-born celebrity chef also urged Dami to embrace her journey and learn from its unique experience while she inspires others with her unwavering spirit.

Read Baci's full statement:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits. Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit."

See Hilda Baci's post:

See how netizens reacted to Hilda Baci's post encouraging Chef Dami

@bucandy91:

"Go Dami go Dami go."

@liquid__fire:

"The cooking mother hen has spoken..."

@officialspicey:

"Hope everyone against Dami will rest. The sky is enough for everyone to shine."

@ezinne_abah:

"My problem be say wetin that Dami girl they really cook?"

@kinghashthattag:

"Case closed! ."

@ceo_owolabi1:

"I don hungry for 97 hours now ( Hunger ra ton ) Guinness World Record nor Dey see me until person die."

@__dara_special:

"GWR go soon leave Nigeria on read. With all this plenty drama."

@omohtolaa:

"Wetin Guinness go cause for nigeria ehn, their record book will not be able to record them all."

@elphredah:

"Even though I read this with a hint of sarcasm, I like to thing it’s not."

@willzautos_:

"Now those crying more than the bereaved should reat."

Lady starts cooking in Ekiti, vows to break Hilda Baci's 100 hours record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Nigerian chef had set out to cook non-stop for 120 hours to set a new marathon cooking record.

Chef Damilola Adeparusi has since set up her kitchen in Oye, Ekiti state and is said to have started cooking up a storm.

When writing this story, Chef Damilola is said to have cooked 12 different foods and netted in 12 hours of cooking.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel