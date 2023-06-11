“Embrace the Journey”: Hilda Baci Breaks Silence Reacts to Chef Dami’s Attempt to Break Her Record, Fans React
- Fast-rising Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has finally broken her silence as she reacts to Chef Dami's 120hours Cook-a-thon attempt to break her record
- Hilda, in a post shared on Twitter, hailed Chef Dami for taking on the cook-a-thon challenge noting that it is a show of boldness, courage and passion
- The celebrity chef also advised her colleague to embrace the journey and learn from the experience while she inspires others with her unwavering spirit
Famous Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci finally breaks her silence as she reacts to Chef Dami's attempt to break her 100-hour cook-a-thon record.
In her post, Hilda Baci hailed Chef Dami's courage, boldness and passion for taking on such a daunting challenge.
The Awka-Ibom-born celebrity chef also urged Dami to embrace her journey and learn from its unique experience while she inspires others with her unwavering spirit.
Read Baci's full statement:
"The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual. Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits. Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit."
See Hilda Baci's post:
See how netizens reacted to Hilda Baci's post encouraging Chef Dami
@bucandy91:
"Go Dami go Dami go."
@liquid__fire:
"The cooking mother hen has spoken..."
@officialspicey:
"Hope everyone against Dami will rest. The sky is enough for everyone to shine."
@ezinne_abah:
"My problem be say wetin that Dami girl they really cook?"
@kinghashthattag:
"Case closed! ."
@ceo_owolabi1:
"I don hungry for 97 hours now ( Hunger ra ton ) Guinness World Record nor Dey see me until person die."
@__dara_special:
"GWR go soon leave Nigeria on read. With all this plenty drama."
@omohtolaa:
"Wetin Guinness go cause for nigeria ehn, their record book will not be able to record them all."
@elphredah:
"Even though I read this with a hint of sarcasm, I like to thing it’s not."
@willzautos_:
"Now those crying more than the bereaved should reat."
Lady starts cooking in Ekiti, vows to break Hilda Baci's 100 hours record
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Nigerian chef had set out to cook non-stop for 120 hours to set a new marathon cooking record.
Chef Damilola Adeparusi has since set up her kitchen in Oye, Ekiti state and is said to have started cooking up a storm.
When writing this story, Chef Damilola is said to have cooked 12 different foods and netted in 12 hours of cooking.
