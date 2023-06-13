A video showing Dammy with walls of fans celebrating her as she made her way to her cooking station has stirred reactions

A bodyguard was with her, ensuring that she had protection against shoves and jabs from an excited crowd

Many Nigerians who watched Dammy's video had mixed reactions and were divided between those supporting and criticising her

Chef Dammy has been getting fame since she started her 120 hours cookathon. She had received gifts and even been supported by Hilda Baci, the chef's record she is attempting to surpass.

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, people lined up in a passage as a bouncer protected from a screaming crowd.

People screamed as she walked past them in a video. Photo source: @yabaleftonline. @SpiritWordGM/Twitter

Chef Dammy got celeb treatment

Like a celeb, she walked within the parameters the bouncer's body offered her, shielding her from people who may want to touch her. Her hypeman screamed: "Make way! Make way!".

As she walked, there was a noise of celebration in the room as people gave her much support. The video was shared by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

__mary.alice said:

"This thing just dey like when ikorodu boys dey recreate video."

nursenkvibes said:

"This bouncer needs the protection more."

joewhite4u said:

"I was supporting this lady, until I saw her picking Beans. Why she no pick am before competition."

_black_rosie' said:

"Wow, look at them cheering and screaming to touch the helm of her garment."

_cici_nita said:

"Nice skit dear. E no easy to do skit for 100hrs."

donprettychiamaka said:

"This makes me so upset, how do you get inspired, knowing fully well that you stole someone’s idea, and that someone is still awaiting her confirmation/recognition, and you still have the audacity to say that she inspired you??? How did the human race get to this stage of insensitivity."

sanchi_oyez said:

"This one is record for the longest food and nutrition pratical by an individual in Ekiti. Before you say rubbish I am yoruba so zip it."

m.a.of.lagos said:

"I am not supporting her idea but let's support her she is our own sister."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Debbie Agboola, who was at the venue where Chef Dammy was cooking shared her story about the visit.

The lady said she was surprised when she got to the venue and was told there was an N1k gate fee for VIPs, and those who paid would be served food, unlike the regulars who would stay downstairs.

