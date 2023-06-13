For suddenly denying having prior knowledge about an event in Abuja, the brand Vibebyanns is set to drag Hilda Baci to court

This comes after news broke out that people were charged N25k to meet and watch the chef cook

In a statement issued online, Vibebyanns revealed that arrangements had been concluded with Hilda before the unfortunate turn of events

When news broke out that Abuja residents would have to pay N25k to meet and watch Hilda Baci cook, she tweeted, denying the event.

In an ugly turn of things, the brand involved, a restaurant Vibebyanns, has put a statement affirming that both parties concluded arrangements for the event.

A company is set to drag Hilda Baci to court. Photo credit: @vibebyanns/@hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Vibebyanns claimed Hilda's sudden withdrawal had affected their reputation and, as such, will be taking legal steps to ensure justice is served.

Read the statement below:

According to reports, Hilda was paid N3m for the event, and the backlash on social media made her hurriedly dissociate herself from it.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Vibebyanns dragging Hilda Baci to court

Netizens took to the comment section to express their views and analyze the situation.

Read the comments gathered below:

generallado:

"It was obvious she lied about having no knowledge of the event. The backlash scared her and she chickened out. Do event if you wan do, those wey go pay go pay. But this kind gutter behaviour is counter productive because you don use your own affect another brand."

woodrack001:

"They paid her 3 million for appearance and charged people 25k to grace the event,when it came to her notice, she canceled the event and asked them for their account for refund but they refused!!!!!"

fabulosgloria:

"The biggest problem Hilda has is her management team. It's true they are her friends and people who have been there with her since day one but they are not experienced enough to manage her brand."

martins.xoe:

"Hilda just fell under pressure and took the wrong measure."

mrpresidennnt:

"But Dami dey charge ordinary N1K to cookathon and una wan crucify the poor girl. Hian."

yabathriftstore_bale:

"Maybe She was paid for an event but had no idea they were selling seats/tickets."

