Viral dancers Happie Boys, who were granted to study in Cyprus by Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye, have dropped out of school

The boys, in a recent statement, said they were only in school for six months, after which they had to drop out due to lack of sponsorships

The dancers lamented their inability to get jobs in Cyprus to be able to sponsor their education in the country

Viral security officers turned dancers, Happie Boys, took to their timeline to announce they have dropped out of school in Cyprus.

Legit.ng previously reported that the young security boys were given overseas scholarships by the General Overseer of Omega Power Power, Pastor Chibuzor Chinenye, after their dance video went viral.

However, in a latest update, Happie Boys revealed that they were only in school for six months, after which they had to drop out due to lack of sponsorships.

They also claimed they could not get jobs to help further their education.

"Ask @ogenecyprus .. Living in the country became so expensive but GOD in heaven is seeing his children through!! " they wrote.

Not stopping there, they also shared supposed screenshots of their chats with Apostle Chibuzor, who told them in one of his responses that he was broke.

See their post below:

Netizens react as Happie Boys drop out of school in Cyprus

See some of the reactions below:

_ugodibeze:

"It’s your sense of entitlement for me. People sell their properties to get to where you are. Use what you have. Create content, do something. It’s not okay to fully depend on people. And he’s helped you. Appreciate that."

tweet_noel:

"Was the scholarship not supposed to cover the entire time of study? This is why it's always good to avoid publicity."

providenceric_fxt:

"‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ was this really necessary?? After all this man has done for you guys?."

neverpipedown_:

"Daddy said he doesn’t have money like before again ."

Man justifies sack of Happie Boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were divided on the rightness and wrongness of the sack of the Chicken Republic security men.

One of those people, @mujano_004, who believed the organisation did good, said:

"Those guys were wrong, chicken republic is a corporate organisation, and they don't joke with their brand."

Note that his response was in reaction to Adewale Adetona's tweet, who asked if the sack was a good judgement call or not.

