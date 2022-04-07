The young Nigerian man who recorded the video of the two security boys while they danced at a restaurant has said he is quiting as their manager

The man identified simply as Caleb who also bagged a scholarship along with the boys lamented that the boys lack respect

But some Nigerians on social media are questioning Manger Caleb, asking him what he is managing that he is quiting

There is currently a crack in the relationship between Nigeria's two dancing security boys known as Happy Boys and Caleb, their manager.

Caleb has shared an angry video saying he is no longer interested in managing the boys.

Caleb says he is parting ways with Happy Boys. Photo credit: @happy_boys1

Source: Instagram

Caleb made them go viral

Recall that it was Caleb who recorded the two boys as they were dancing at their work place back in February and then sent it to blogs.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This according to the story, made the boys go viral and led to their sack which later became a blessing.

They have since relocated abroad for studies under the scholarship of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) Pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere. Caleb also bagged a scholarship and travelled alongside the boys.

Why I'm parting ways with Happy Boys

But in the latest twist of events, Caleb said in the video that he is quiting the managerial job, that the boys lack respect.

According to him, he will be handing over the boys' social media accounts to them immediately. He said in an Instagram live video:

"I'm no longer their manager. Everybody should record it and post. I don't want their manager. Everybody should go on their way. Please this is what I want to say. Happy Boys does not have manager. Respect no dey."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on Instagram are asking some few questions, demanding to know what is being managed by Caleb. Here are a few reactions to the video:

@uniqueplies_studdard said:

"This guy and Annie idibia Elder brother na same weed dem dey take."

@ell_aaah said:

"People wey no get respect for their job."

@kween___mimi commented:

"Manager for what exactly????? Wetin una dey manage there ??????

@queeneth_of_life said:

"Wetin dem Dey manage?"

@dominic_nails reacted:

"Manager Abi their videographer?"

@baff_ups said:

"Just because u did a video of them does not really mean you have managerial skills."

@kwin_dexplorer reacted:

"Them no carry am travel again???"

Nigeria who recorded Happy Boys dancing to get scholarship abroad

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the man who recorded Happy Boys while they danced also got a scholarship from OPM Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere.

The man identified as Caleb was the one who made the boys go viral after he sent the video to popular blogs.

He later travelled with them to Cyprus where they are to resume studies.

Source: Legit.ng