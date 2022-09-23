The disabled young man who was seen hustling at a construction site some months ago has been helped to relocate to Cyprus

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the GO of Omega Power Ministry who helped the young man shared his photos

The man was seen at the Port Harcourt International Airport alongside his parents and the pastor when he was about moving

Social media users have hailed the GO of OPM for helping a disabled Nigerian who hustled with passion.

This came after the young man was seen at the Port Harcourt International Airport as he awaited his flight to Cyprus.

The disabled Nigerian man was give a scholarship to study in Cyprus by Apostle Chibuzor of OPM. Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

It could be recalled that the disabled man was seen hustling so passionately at a construction site.

His determination moved Apostle Chibuzor who called for the man to brought to his church.

In a Facebook post made on his verified page, the man of God said he was sending him abroad to study.

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM fulfils his promise

The post read in part:

"Apostle chibuzor OPM saw him on social media carrying block without going to school and he gave him scholarship to study overseas.

"Today 19 September 2022 the promise has been fulfilled as he is among the 85 students travelling to Cyprus to school."

The lucky man was seen at the airport alongside his parents.

Facebook users praise Appostle Chibuzor

Osiago Keshi Stephen said:

"Wow! just like that, to God be the glory."

Jenny Gabriel commented:

"Remain blessed Daddy for transforming this life."

Abelo Chukwuemeka said:

"That's my papa, changing stories of people."

Kenneth Anyanwu commented:

"God bless our Super Daddy."

Jeff Maduka said:

"My daddy God will continue to bless you mightily. Amen. You are one out of one thousand."

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM gives plots of land to domestic staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor gave a plot of land each to his 46 domestic staff.

The staff comprise of cleaners, drivers and cooks. He took a tour of one of the lands he gave out and saw that the owner was already building a structure on it.

He said he was happy that he was able to touch the lives of the downtrodden through the tithes and offerings realised in his church.

