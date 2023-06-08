Rev. Fr Oluoma has come for gospel singers who charge expensive fees to perform at churches

The clergyman, while reacting to the claims that singer Mercy Chinwo charges about N10m, said they have made worship expensive

Oluoma's statement has stirred mixed reactions among netizens on social media, as many agreed with him

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma of the Catholic Priest of Abuja Archdiocese has tackled gospel singers who charge expensive fees to perform at churches in a trending video on social media.

Oluoma, during a sermon in his church, decried how gospel singers have made religious worship costly.

Clergyman speaks on how gospel singers charge high fees to perform in churches. Credit: @mercychinwo @fadaoluoma

Source: Instagram

The clergyman, who cited gospel singer Mercy Chinwo as an example, reacted to the claims that she charges as high as N10 million to perform in churches.

An extract from his statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo to come here and sing, how much will I pay? She might charge 10 million naira. Then I will have to collect the money from church members to pay her."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Rev. Fr. Chinenye berates gospel singers who charge expensive fees to perform in churches

Some people agreed with the cleric, while others had different opinions. See some of the comments below:

ayo.j.cross:

"Nor be same Bible say the gift of a man will make way for him?"

kins4real:

"I just love this guy for being blunt… he’s a realist."

idiogo_nwanyi:

"They still have to eat! And church have that money! It's their job! Not sure of the accuracy of that 10M but the will eat! And the goal is to ENCOURAGE more people to sing to the glory of God! More gospel songs! You sef them dey pay you!"

cleverley_jnr:

"This fada made a lot of sense but some people will not see his exact point."

g360branding:

"It used to be called honorarium. But then, as with all things, it became a price tag. The church is not ready for this conversation. Make we leave am fess."

Mercy Chinwo stirs hilarious reactions with funny skit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Chinwo dropped a funny skit where she played a double role while promoting her Elevated album.

Acting as MM1, the singer, who was dressed as a school girl insisted she was not married while saying Mercy Chinwo was.

In her words:

"It is Mercy Chinwo that is married to Pastor Blessing, she followed man, me I am still in school."

Source: Legit.ng