Reality star Kiddwaya's mum Susan Waya has commended Ekiti chef Dammy for taking up the cooking challenges barely weeks after Hilda Baci broke the world record

Kiddwaya's mum revealed she has maximum respect for Chef Dammy as she is a true representation of Ekiti state culture

The reality star's mum went on to drum support for the Ekit chef, which has stirred reactions online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddaya's mum Susan has taken to social media to drum support for Chef Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, who seems to be close to reaching her 120-hour cooking target.

Sharing a picture of the Ekiti chef on her social media timeline, Kiddwaya's mum said Dammy was inspired by Hilda Baci and deserved to be commended.

Kiddwaya's mum says she has maximum respect for Chef Dammy. Credit: @wayasusan @chef_dammy

Source: Instagram

Susan also expressed her love for Dammy's originality as she said:

"I love the fact that her meals are served on a tray for her community to enjoy. I miss stuff like that. A true representation of our culture."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her post below:

Netizens react as Kiddwaya's mum hails chef Dammy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

benbills007:

"I know what some of the celebrities are waiting for, Just for someone or any too celebrity to make a move now..You will see them showing their fake support ."

thepoet_glory's profile picture

Zero originality, this is what happens when you have no personal goals and aspirations. The wind will blow you anywhere. You didn’t realize you could break a record until someone did.

ladykaren.o:

"It’s not my culture to eat food from a tray . Speak for yourself."

aver_nessa:

"Whether you like it or not, she has pushed the start button! And the world is recognizing her efforts. ."

___imman:

"I don’t have a problem with her trying/wanting to break a record, what I do have a problem with is her TIMING!"

Chef Dammy cooks for 48 hours

Legit.ng previously reported that Chef Dammy was gradually climbing to reach her 120-hour cooking target.

Over 200 viewers were hooked to her Instagram live session in the early hours of Sunday, June 11.

Standing on her feet, the chef continued cooking with strength as her double-faced stove kept burning.

Source: Legit.ng