Trending Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, was excited to have received a gift package from a fan at her cooking venue

A video showed her unboxing the gift in the presence of guests to reveal a carton filled with smoked fishes

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their thoughts about the cook-a-thon

Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has gotten netizens talking with a new video from her cook-a-thon venue.

The trending clip showed the moment the chef unboxed a gift which she received from an unknown person.

Chef Dammy receives carton of fish at cook-a-thon venue Photo credit: @chefdammy120hrs/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

As eyewitnesses stayed anxious to know what was in the box, the chef gently opened it to reveal a carton filled with fish.

She displayed the fish for everyone to see while maintaining a cute smile on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens reacting to the video had different things to say as many questioned the entire essence of her cook-a-thon.

Netizens react as chef Dammy receives smoked fish

@soofynee said:

"This is witchcraft."

@jumai_gold stated:

"I don’t know why some of you are trying to make sense out of nonsense, nobody is saying she should not cook but at least wait first."

@omah_44 added:

"Wait o you no get foodstuffs before you start? I thought the support was only to hype I no know say contribution follow o."

@graceamara35 said:

"Forget that we are always blaming the government, within us there is no love and patience just look at this Nawa ooh."

@collinsman567 reacted:

"Hmm this one pass me what's her mission for real."

@ademola wrote:

"Why she dey open am like say na mystery box."

@dazzling392 commented:

"Am not hating oh. Buh is this necessary uhn make unaa tell her truth abeg ehn."

@alexchike173 said:

"As Guinness no wan give Hilda the award make she do her own na. You guys should stop the hating. She's our own too doing it for Nigeria.."

@abdullahiwarri0 added:

"Please don't give up keep pushing, God Almighty in heaven will continue to strengthen u more and more, don't mind those haters, one love."

See the post below:

Lady claims she paid N1k at chef Dammy's venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Debbie Agboola, who was at the venue where Chef Dammy is currently cooking and working on beating Hilda Baci's 100-hour record, has shared her story about the visit. The lady said she was surprised when she got to the venue and was told there was an N1k gate fee for VIPs, and those who paid would be served food, unlike the regulars who would stay downstairs. Deebie claimed that she transferred N2,000 for her and her friend.

She was surprised to learn that the money would only cover the day and not the duration of the 120 hours cooking period. VIPs were promised photos, entrance and food. She added that on getting into the venue, they met five other VIPs who had already paid. Moments later, she was shocked when they served rice in a tray for 10 people who did not pay to eat together.

She voiced her concern and was assured their VIP food would come. The same situation happened when toast bread and egg were served. The lady said regulars ate and VIPs struggled. She got pepper soup later before being told to go outside so others could come in.

Source: Legit.ng