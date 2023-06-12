A 27-year-old Nigerian lady from Akwa Ibom state has achieved her dream of owning a classy mansion

The excited young woman took to her official Facebook page to share photos of her new building

While sharing the inspiring photos, she took her time to praise herself for being very dedicated to her business

A Nigerian lady, Stella Jumbo, is ecstatic as she celebrates the completion of her mansion.

Sharing her story via her official Facebook account, Stella narrated how she was evicted from her previous residence.

Lady who was given quit notice flaunts mansion Photo credit: Stella Jumbo/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

However, Her eviction pushed her to greater heights as she quickly acquired land and erected a fine mansion.

She shared on Facebook:

"Latest landlady in Shelter Afrique, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. For my shame, GOD gave me Triple 27th birthday gift from me to me. Premium birthday gift. If I’m restricting your airflow no be me. God did.

"He asked me to relax that he is taking charge and doing it just his own way. His ways are pure, legit, without grudge, without shame, it comes big, it’s always grand, it’s always worth it. If you don’t believe God Abeg use me as reference. I’m proud of me.

"Happy 27th birthday to me. Latest house owner. Latest Benz owner. Landlady @ 27. Noiseless queen. Queen of doings. I don’t do regular. Full video of my mansion loading."

Netizens hail Stella Jumbo over mansion and Benz

Tiebet Joshua said:

"Congratulations is not enough. I salute your Vision, determination and "eti ibuo". You are yet another example of what I have been telling Young people of today that you can be what you want to be with or without anyone assistance. I'm proud of you. More blessings on the way."

Princess Mosu wrote:

"Congratulations 1 million times. My Gemini queen and Birthday mate. You are Blessed indeed."

Inyene Joseph wrote:

"Woooooooooow this is beautiful congratulations to you and your accomplishments keep up the amazing work. Happy birthday to you. Stella Jumbo wishing you more fruitful years."

Okafor Chinoo said:

"Indeed dis is a mansion. Congratulations and happy birthday my birthday mate I wish u everlasting happiness live long and prosper darling."

Joseph Eyo reacted:

"Congratulations Ma'am, Thank you for entrusting this massive project in my hand. God bless you now and always."

