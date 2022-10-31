A Nigerian man recently surprised everyone after celebrating his birthday thanksgiving at Dunamis Christian Center in Abuja

The 100-year-old man reportedly has three wives, 18 children, 46 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren

The Benue state indigene has never been hospitalized and also moved around without the aid of a walking stick

A Nigerian man has inspired people to live a healthy life after celebrating his 100th birthday thanksgiving on Sunday, October 30.

The birthday thanksgiving which was held at the Dunamis Christian Center in Abuja was graced by family and friends of the celebrant.

Born in 1922, the man is said to have three wives, 18 children, 46 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Reports also gathered that the Benue indigene has never been hospitalized, doesn't use eyeglasses, and walks without the aid of a walking stick.

Social media reactions

Uchemaduagwu said;

"This great man is celebrating 100 years with God protection only, yet the pastor of his church goes about with Bodyguard and police Escort for protection, Abeg who exactly be man of God. Abeg how many bodyguard or Escort Jesus carry Dey Waka then? Who Dem Dey carry Escort for? Naija pastor Na enjoyment."

Melody__williams wrote:

"He looks more younger and healthier than Tinibu the 70 years old man."

Slashazhandle stated:

"What God cannot do does not exist! As hard to believe as it sounds, it is possible and believable because people born in those days were fed, bathed, and treated with local natural herbs that have little or no negative side effects, instead they repair and replenish the body. Nowadays people eat junk food, microwaved food, and use drgs plus intoxicating ones that go down Into the system that damages the body gradually. Congratulations to baba Can we say many happy returns."

Adestitoali commented:

"100 years looking 60. How old is Amoda again, happy birthday to you Grandpa, you are blessed."

Chioma4eva added:

"This is so heartwarming. Ordinarily thats the way most people in this country is supposed to be aging but the country ll not allow you to age gracefully. How you wan take gracefully when insecurity, unemployment, lack of infrastructures, high rising prices of everything, inadequate electricity, hatred, marginalization and poverty go allow you eeeeeh. Our forefathers aged gracefully e reach our turn d table come turn but why?"

Iam_cutelove added:

"God is good! Happy birthday sir. Should I add long life and prosperity?"

