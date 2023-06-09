On May 5 2023, Mercy Johnson lost her beloved father, and a month after, the grieving actress shared photos from his final burial

The mum of four shared photos of different moments from the burial on a rainy day, and she looked heartbroken in all

The actress thanked everyone who sent her love and prayers as more poured in from her post

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has finally laid her father, Ametuo Daniel Johnson, to rest in a befitting burial.

The actress' father passed away on May 5, and she took a break from social media after announcing the tragic loss.

Mercy Johnson shares photos from father's burial Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Returning to social media, the mum of four, who is still grieving, shared official photos from the burial in a post on her Instagram page.

The photos captured different moments at the burial leading up to the time the late actress' father was placed in his grave.

In every slide, Mercy Johnson looked heartbroken and inconsolable in tears.

She wrote:

""What we once enjoyed deeply, we can never loose". I will keep all my memories close to my heart. Thank God for successful burial...May we never be in this position again. I appreciate all your love and prayers. It meant alot."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's post

The actress' post sparked reactions from fans and colleagues who had been anticipating her return.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

official.chefcee:

" my deepest condolences."

danielakpeyi:

"Stay strong ❤️"

debbinphotography:

"Superstar, May GOD comfort you and the entire family. Your father was a good man. I remember how kind and caring he was to me during your late Mom funeral. I pray May GOD grant him a very peaceful rest in the name of JESUS."

officialsammyleennamdi:

"Take Heart.. is well."

jojo_yovwe:

"May his soul continue to Rest In Peace. It is well . Take heart mama."

kidsdesigncompany:

"I pray God comforts u."

calistaokoronkwo:

"May God continue to comfort you , ma’am "

mom_of_triplets_cooks:

"Take heart dear, I still cry for my own Dad this life eh."

