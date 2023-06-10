“She Don Dey Cheat”: Man Travels Many Hours to Meet Sick Girlfriend, Lady Rushes Towards Him
- A young Nigerian man has shared a video that showed the moment he quickly went to visit his sick girlfriend
- To show how very much important the lady was to him, the man revealed that he had to leave school
- Many people who watched his video on TikTok said his kind of love is rare as they hoped the relationship lasts long
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A young Nigerian man abandoned everything in his school, packed his bag, and went on to visit his sick oyinbo girlfriend.
The man (@ayo__ex) shared a video capturing his long journey to the lady's place. At a point during his journey, the young man took a boat.
Man left school for girlfriend
He said though he hated water transport, he had to go through with it. When the lady saw her boyfriend, she was amazed.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
She stood up from the bed and rushed to welcome him. Many people who watched his video said that he should stop "oppressing" singles online.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
darkskinned__derbbie said:
"Aww so sweet. But let the single breathe."
NMA BABY said:
"Sofeya reaction see your boo."
lenalare2 said:
"Let the Single breathe , don’t suffocate us."
@Broken_Girl said:
"She is pregnant ohhhh."
The man asked:
"Na you give am?"
kingsleynchoje said:
"Congrats you a father soon."
Jessykay said:
"Let d single breath."
Habiba said:
"Let the single breathe don't suffocate us."
BeckyGabriel said:
"Awwwwn if he can do this for his babe. Omo you guys deserve each other."
BOSS said:
"At first I thought he was talking about his English was sick if u also thought of dat at first give a like."
Hayzed said:
"The day love do me like this I go do thanksgiving."
Olakunle said:
"Be like say dem never serve u breakfast before."
Dee1k said:
"Sorry bro...the babe don cheat on you."
Oré Ofé said:
"Your oyinbo day around Nigeria guys, day play shogbo."
Nelsonwhizzy said:
"Omo how una take Dey see all this people abeg."
Man followed lover to school
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @oluwafemifrancis2, made a video to show he spent heavily on his girlfriend when she got admission.
The man said he got her new clothes at a boutique and also paid for her new hair so that she could look beautiful for her matriculation.
Man and girlfriend marked 5 years anniversary
In similar news, that a young Nigerian man, @stanxvalerie, shared a video of how he marked his five years of relationship with his girlfriend.
At the beginning of the clip, the man used designed balloons to wish the lady a happy anniversary. He added petals on his bed to enhance the ambience.
Source: Legit.ng