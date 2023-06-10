A young Nigerian man has shared a video that showed the moment he quickly went to visit his sick girlfriend

To show how very much important the lady was to him, the man revealed that he had to leave school

Many people who watched his video on TikTok said his kind of love is rare as they hoped the relationship lasts long

A young Nigerian man abandoned everything in his school, packed his bag, and went on to visit his sick oyinbo girlfriend.

The man (@ayo__ex) shared a video capturing his long journey to the lady's place. At a point during his journey, the young man took a boat.

The lady was happy when she saw her boyfriend approach. Photo source: @ayo_ex

Man left school for girlfriend

He said though he hated water transport, he had to go through with it. When the lady saw her boyfriend, she was amazed.

She stood up from the bed and rushed to welcome him. Many people who watched his video said that he should stop "oppressing" singles online.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

darkskinned__derbbie said:

"Aww so sweet. But let the single breathe."

NMA BABY said:

"Sofeya reaction see your boo."

lenalare2 said:

"Let the Single breathe , don’t suffocate us."

@Broken_Girl said:

"She is pregnant ohhhh."

The man asked:

"Na you give am?"

kingsleynchoje said:

"Congrats you a father soon."

Jessykay said:

"Let d single breath."

Habiba said:

"Let the single breathe don't suffocate us."

BeckyGabriel said:

"Awwwwn if he can do this for his babe. Omo you guys deserve each other."

BOSS said:

"At first I thought he was talking about his English was sick if u also thought of dat at first give a like."

Hayzed said:

"The day love do me like this I go do thanksgiving."

Olakunle said:

"Be like say dem never serve u breakfast before."

Dee1k said:

"Sorry bro...the babe don cheat on you."

Oré Ofé said:

"Your oyinbo day around Nigeria guys, day play shogbo."

Nelsonwhizzy said:

"Omo how una take Dey see all this people abeg."

Man followed lover to school

Source: Legit.ng