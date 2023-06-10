A young Nigerian lady has given a tour of her rented 4-bedroom duplex in Lekki area of Lagos state

The lady's spacious bedroom amazed people online when they saw how well-designed the place was

According to the tenant, she stores random things in her visitor's room because no one really comes visiting

A Nigerian lady living in Lekki showed people her rented 4-bedroom apartment in Lagos state. She revealed that she pays a yearly rent of N4.5m.

Her living room has an L-shaped couch with a very classy flat TV screen to complement the space and serve as a source of entertainment.

The lady sid she works for her dad. Photo source: @walesmorgan

House with fine kitchen and interior decor

When asked what she does for a living in a video, the lady jokingly said she eats her daddy's money. She later added that she works for him.

Her kitchen has a double-door fridge with a well-tiled highland. The cabinets are also colourfully done.

The lady's bedroom was big. It had everything she needed without going down to the living room. The lady said she does not like the house because the network coverage in the place is terrible. Her apartment video was shared @walesmorgan.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tanko Gimbiya Joy said:

"After asking how much do you pay for rent the next question should be what do you do for a living!"

Gabriel-WOLI said:

"This is not 4.5million."

Successbae said:

"Me sha nor see any of the girl picture for the house but then again it’s fine."

QUEENSUZY said:

"But y most fine houses have bad network?"

Lolo chi said:

"That 4.5m go fit buy land and start building babe."

user377315493352 said:

"Let the poor Breathe Morgan."

misslilywhity said:

"People don’t really know how overpriced real estate is in Lagos island,she’s not lying cus an average 4bed duplex in chevron is 6m and above sef."

blessingsunday649 said:

"Let us breathe abeg."

Man with N600k flat in Ikorodu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man gave a tour of his Lagos apartment, which he rented for N600,000 in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Speaking with popular content creator, Wales Morgan, the man said he works as a forex trader. His living room is well-furnished, and the walls are painted white.

Lady paying N800k yearly rent

In other news, a young Nigerian lady in a video revealed how much she paid yearly for a small apartment on the island in Lagos state.

She was one of the people that fielded questions on their house rents in a clip. After revealing that she paid N800,000 annually, she showed off the apartment.

