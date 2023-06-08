A student of the Mount Saint Gabriels Secondary School, Makurdi Benue state, used pencils to draw N200 note

The gifted student, identified as Abraham Magu, went viral on social media because of the impressive artwork

Some social media users have praised the young boy and even asked that he should be given a scholarship

A gifted secondary school boy used different colours of pencils to draw the Nigerian N200 note.

The boy, identified as Abraham Magu posed with the beautiful artwork in a photo that has now gone viral on Facebook.

Magu who is a gifted artist is a student of Mount Saint Gabriels Secondary School, Makurdi. Photo credit: Facebook/AT clenzy funny zone.

Magu is said to be a student of Mount Saint Gabriels Secondary School, MSG, Makurdi Benue state.

The N200 note drawn with pencil looks so neat that people said it is more beautiful than the one printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Nigerian boy goes viral after drawing N200 note with pencils

Magu perfectly drew the photo of Ahmadu Bello and also sweetly brought out the colours on the original note.

Everything on the original N200 note is also visible on the one drawn by Magu, and his skills have endeared him to the public.

As of June 8, several Facebook accounts, including AT clenzy funny zone reposted the photo.

Reactions to photo of Magu's N200 note

Nwabueze Okolie said:

"Your destiny will make way for you. Keep doing what you know how to best. I love it."

Pst Olaleye Bode commented:

"CBN should give him a scholarship. After that adopt him."

Julius Ojutiwon said:

"Draw more bro make we gather and enter chicken republic."

Monday Omorowa said:

"President Tinubu should hire this boy to join hands with the CBN Governor next time when they want to redesign the naira currency."

N'alaviya S. Dãyereninmin said:

"Amazing guy. Great you are and may this pave the way for you to go beyond this school."

Street artist draws bus conductor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a street artist drew a bus conductor he met in transit.

The artist saw the conductor when he turned to collect money from him and immediately captured his face.

When he finished drawing, he handed over the artwork to the conductor, and he was all smiles.

