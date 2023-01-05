CBN's newly designed naira notes has since sparked different reactions from Nigerians across sectors

Many who waited to see and feel the new notes before raising opinions have expressed disappointment in the new notes

"Now that I have seen and felt the new notes, I must say, I'm a bit disappointed," a respondent told Legit.ng.

When the Central Bank of Nigeria decided to redesign some of Nigeria's naira notes, they most likely did not envisage the dissatisfaction that it was going to generate. Even though some seem to be okay with the reasons for the new design and the eventual look, many seem to be totally unpleased with it.

In so many quarters, there have been allegations that the new naira notes fades when it comes in contact with water. There have also arisen counter allegations by some Nigerians who have actually carried the water test to reveal that the notes do not fade.

According to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, the apex bank which is saddled with the responsibility of issuing monetary policies took too long to redesign the naira notes. He said that ordinarily, this should be done after every 5-8 years.

Part of the reasons why the CBN felt the need to transit from old to new notes is to curb money laundering and inflation in the economy. Another reason for the redesign is to arrest the hoarding of naira notes by the public, as statistics had shown that 80% of the currency in circulation was outside banks' vaults.

However, the above reasons have generated both negative and positive reactions so far. Many Nigerians are yet to have access to the new notes even though they were reportedly forced into circulation on December 15, 2022, even as the CBN set a January 31, 2023 deadline for the depositing of the old notes with banks.

What Nigerians are saying about the new naira notes

Since the unveiling of the new banknotes by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 23, 2022, reactions have trailed the move with many totally displeased with the design. On social media, some commenters described the notes as a work of bad photoshop while others described them as a mere use of image filters.

At the same time, some graphic designers went online to post their own creations of what they thought the new designs should have looked like. Quite a few of the designs were further celebrated on social media.

The reactions forced the CBN to insist that the public should be patient enough to physically see the new notes before condemning them. When the notes were eventually released, the reactions did not quite change much.

Weeks after the new notes went into circulation, Legit.ng has decided to sample the opinions of Nigerians on what they think about the notes now that they have seen and felt them.

Samson Idah, a civil servant told Legit.ng that he doesn't believe the new designs were well thought out before printing. He said:

I told myself I would not jump to a conclusion until I see the new notes. But now that I have seen them, I must say, I'm a bit disappointed. The old notes had better designs than the new ones. I don't think the designs went through some form of vetting before they were printed out.

Adejoke Adebisi, a trader in Lagos, stated that though she has only seen the new N200 and N500 notes for now, she was not exactly pleased with the designs. She said.

I think the designs could have been better than these. It really just looks like a photo filter was just used on the old notes to produce the new notes.

Another respondent who spoke with Legit.ng said that he doesn't think the designs were bad. As much as he is concerned, Tony Ujah who works as an estate agent, says he is cool with it so long as it is accepted as a form of payment.

I try not to be concerned with whether it looks good or bad. So long as it is accepted as a form of payment, I'm okay with it. The design is not what is important to me, but the value of what it can buy in the market.

Bukky Oyewole, a fashion designer in Lagos stated that she is still trying to get used to identifying the original notes as she has heard of counterfeits circulating.

I have seen like two denominations of the new naira notes. A customer paid with them but at first, I was skeptic about accepting them as I can't say for sure that I can recognise the genuity or counterfeit. I only accepted because it came from a trusted customer.

Fake naira notes already in circulation

Legit.ng had earlier reported a viral video that surfaced on social media showing a fake N1000 note that was used at a Point of Sale (PoS).

According to the maker of the video, the counterfeit note lacked the gold seal which appears at the bottom right of the new note.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on November 23, 2022, unveiled the redesigned naira notes. Even though the new notes were released into circulation on December 15, 2022, deposit money banks still make payments in old naira notes as they insist that the quantity of the newly redesigned notes is insufficient.

CBN Releases Security Features of Newly Redesigned Naira Notes to the Public

Only a few days after the newly redesigned naira notes went into circulation, and reports emerged of counterfeited notes also being used by criminals, the CBN released a statement insisting the new notes are loaded with security features which make them uneasy to counterfeit.

In a well-detailed infographic, the apex bank subsequently released details of the security features contained in the new notes in order to protect Nigerians from being defrauded by counterfeiters.

The CBN also threatened to punish those who abuse or deface the naira.

Source: Legit.ng