Global site navigation

Local editions

"The Way She Stood up off Me": Small-Sized Couple Fight Each Other in Viral Video, People Express Surprise
Family and Relationships

"The Way She Stood up off Me": Small-Sized Couple Fight Each Other in Viral Video, People Express Surprise

by  Victor Duru
  • A video of a small-sized couple squaring up against each other has sent social media users into a frenzy
  • The woman who seemed pregnant threw caution to the wind as she pushed the man to the floor and kicked him
  • The way she got back on her feet after she suffered a fall left internet users in stitches as people expressed surprise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A small-sized woman threw caution to the wind as she went toe to toe with her diminutive male partner.

In a trending video, the couple faced off squarely with the pregnant woman appearing more aggressive.

Small-sized couple, fight dirty, pregnant
The couple faced each other squarely. Photo Credit: @KhaySleek
Source: Twitter

She first pushed the man to the floor but suffered a fall after she kicked him on the backside.

While the man got was on one knee, she remarkably got up without using her hands for support, a move that surprised people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman then left the scene holding on to her waist and protruding stomach. The clip left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Clementscalar said:

"These people are built different.
"See how easily she stood up without holding anything.
"Eeeei."

@ola_bukun said:

"Omo! God dey create the way she stood up off me too."

@stevewest223456 said:

"My question here i notice that she is pregnant but she has no breast. abi sho go breast her baby ?"

@OlamilekanChad said:

"Wetin be dis , dem be like minions for my eyes."

@bayo_alabi_ said:

"Just look at the way she stood up and the way she left the crime scene, I'm choking on my laughter."

@__arike_adey said:

"The way she stands up at once is so crazy, their TikToks are so funny and cute sometimes."

@insanespotter said:

"It’s the way she stood up for me lol."

@AllStackDev said:

"What are the chances that she give birth to a dwarf?"

Small-sized couple serve romantic vibes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized couple had excited netizens with their romantic showcase.

The two jammed to Down Flat, a popular song by the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvyn Brown.

In a video clip shared by Slayis_everywhere, the lady shows her dance moves as she performs her own version of the dance challenge that accompanied the song to promote it.

The pair delighted themselves as they created a beautiful memory together.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel