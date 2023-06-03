"The Way She Stood up off Me": Small-Sized Couple Fight Each Other in Viral Video, People Express Surprise
- A video of a small-sized couple squaring up against each other has sent social media users into a frenzy
- The woman who seemed pregnant threw caution to the wind as she pushed the man to the floor and kicked him
- The way she got back on her feet after she suffered a fall left internet users in stitches as people expressed surprise
A small-sized woman threw caution to the wind as she went toe to toe with her diminutive male partner.
In a trending video, the couple faced off squarely with the pregnant woman appearing more aggressive.
She first pushed the man to the floor but suffered a fall after she kicked him on the backside.
While the man got was on one knee, she remarkably got up without using her hands for support, a move that surprised people.
The woman then left the scene holding on to her waist and protruding stomach. The clip left netizens in stitches.
Watch the video below:
Reactions on social media
@Clementscalar said:
"These people are built different.
"See how easily she stood up without holding anything.
"Eeeei."
@ola_bukun said:
"Omo! God dey create the way she stood up off me too."
@stevewest223456 said:
"My question here i notice that she is pregnant but she has no breast. abi sho go breast her baby ?"
@OlamilekanChad said:
"Wetin be dis , dem be like minions for my eyes."
@bayo_alabi_ said:
"Just look at the way she stood up and the way she left the crime scene, I'm choking on my laughter."
@__arike_adey said:
"The way she stands up at once is so crazy, their TikToks are so funny and cute sometimes."
@insanespotter said:
"It’s the way she stood up for me lol."
@AllStackDev said:
"What are the chances that she give birth to a dwarf?"
Small-sized couple serve romantic vibes
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized couple had excited netizens with their romantic showcase.
The two jammed to Down Flat, a popular song by the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvyn Brown.
In a video clip shared by Slayis_everywhere, the lady shows her dance moves as she performs her own version of the dance challenge that accompanied the song to promote it.
The pair delighted themselves as they created a beautiful memory together.
Source: Legit.ng