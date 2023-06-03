A video of a small-sized couple squaring up against each other has sent social media users into a frenzy

The woman who seemed pregnant threw caution to the wind as she pushed the man to the floor and kicked him

The way she got back on her feet after she suffered a fall left internet users in stitches as people expressed surprise

A small-sized woman threw caution to the wind as she went toe to toe with her diminutive male partner.

In a trending video, the couple faced off squarely with the pregnant woman appearing more aggressive.

The couple faced each other squarely. Photo Credit: @KhaySleek

Source: Twitter

She first pushed the man to the floor but suffered a fall after she kicked him on the backside.

While the man got was on one knee, she remarkably got up without using her hands for support, a move that surprised people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman then left the scene holding on to her waist and protruding stomach. The clip left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Clementscalar said:

"These people are built different.

"See how easily she stood up without holding anything.

"Eeeei."

@ola_bukun said:

"Omo! God dey create the way she stood up off me too."

@stevewest223456 said:

"My question here i notice that she is pregnant but she has no breast. abi sho go breast her baby ?"

@OlamilekanChad said:

"Wetin be dis , dem be like minions for my eyes."

@bayo_alabi_ said:

"Just look at the way she stood up and the way she left the crime scene, I'm choking on my laughter."

@__arike_adey said:

"The way she stands up at once is so crazy, their TikToks are so funny and cute sometimes."

@insanespotter said:

"It’s the way she stood up for me lol."

@AllStackDev said:

"What are the chances that she give birth to a dwarf?"

Small-sized couple serve romantic vibes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized couple had excited netizens with their romantic showcase.

The two jammed to Down Flat, a popular song by the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvyn Brown.

In a video clip shared by Slayis_everywhere, the lady shows her dance moves as she performs her own version of the dance challenge that accompanied the song to promote it.

The pair delighted themselves as they created a beautiful memory together.

Source: Legit.ng