It seems like the deeply rooted desire and want of veteran Nollywood actress Iya Gbonkan is set to be made a reality after a Nigerian pastor heed to her cry for help

This response comes after a clip by the veteran actress calling for public support to complete her house and help her get a car went viral

Pastor Agbala Gabriel had helped raise money for the veteran actress to help complete her house and get a ride through a live session held on Facebook for donations for Iya Gbonkan

Veteran Nollywood actress Magaret Bandele Olayinka better known as Iya Gbonkan, trends online after a Nigerian white garment clergyman, Pastor Gabriel Agbala, heeded her call for help to complete her house and buy a car.

This is coming weeks after the veteran actress went viral online after she made a public call for help and support to help complete her old house and get a car.

Veteran actress Iya Gbonkan trends online after a clergyman Pastor Gabriel Agbala heeds her cry to complete her house and to own a car. Photo credit: @fatitellgistbackup

Source: Instagram

Iya Gbonkan had made the call online, noting that she doesn't want people to only appreciate her after she had passed on; instead, she wanted to be celebrated while she was still alive.

She noted that she usually feels humiliated whenever she goes out and has to hail bikes or jump public buses.

Watch an excerpt from the live session held by Pastor Gabriel to help raise money for Iya Gbonkan:

See how netizens reacted to what Pastor Gabriel Agbala did for Iya Gbonkan

@empress_happen:

"This pastor is blessed, I guess this is the work God sent him to do."

@iyabumbum:

"Pastor Gabriel is an amazing man of God."

@iamlayo:

"Thank God. She deserves it."

@hajiaristit:

"I like pastor Gabriel you will never lack as long as you live more blessings."

@mamajay_official:

"Sometimes you just need to speak up God bless the pastor❤️."

@tomistan:

"Nice, God bless those that came through.."

@adewunmiiii:

"Mama has been doing lots of skits lately thou felt she’s paid well, heya May GOD bless d pastor for helping mama."

@mizdee_fabrics:

"Some aged people don’t even have children …… just be kind . You don’t need family before help can locate you… God can send strangers to you."

Source: Legit.ng