A young man who shared photos of him and his grandmother with a 30 years difference has warmed hearts on Tiktok

The man posted two pictures showing when he was a little boy standing close to his grandmother as well as his transformation three decades later

The cheerful and happy grandmother appeared proud of what his grandson has turned out to be after all those years

A young man who shared a throwback photo with his grandmother has trended on Tiktok for its approach and the transformation within the space of 30 years.

In the two photos posted, one showed when he was a little boy standing close to his grandmother and in the second one, which was taken thirty years later, the man has grown more than his grandmother.

Throwback photos of grandmother and grandson. Photo credit: @thefutureaint Source: Tiktok

Source: UGC

The young man who is now over thirty years wrapped his hand around his grandmother with a smile that showed that he is still very happy to see his grandmother alive.

The grandmother's smile also portrayed how proud she was of her grandson who had turned not bad after thirty years.

Many social media users who reacted to the photos noticed the love and bond between the grandson and the grandmother.

As of the time of publishing this report, the photos have gathered 5000 likes with more than 100 comments on Tiktok.

See the photos below in video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@adekoyaayomide reacted:

"Me chilling in the comment section while waiting for 30 years."

@portia38 said:

"I can't like this more than once so beautiful."

@oladitiolabisi commented:

"Your younger version resemble kiriku o."

@Ajsweetness also reacted:

"Next time make it short cos I am very short tempered."

@akuaserwaadarko also wrote:

"You are naturally handsome so no wonder."

@godesslove also said:

"Am I the only one seeing your younger version in different shoes."

@fadasicka also commented:

"I want you and your mother to wear the same outfit and show it to us please."

@Brittanyherself also said:

"The bond is really strong."

Timi dakolo reconnects with maternal grandmother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian rhythm and blues singer Timi Dakolo seems to be having a good time this holiday season as he proudly displayed his maternal grandmother, who is nearly 100 years old.

The Iyawo mi crooner took to Instagram to show off his Ghanaian maternal grandmother.

Dakolo, who described her as his babe, revealed that she is nearly 100 years old.

Source: Legit.ng