Social media has been abuzz after a Nigerian bricklayer shared his transformation after a few years.

The TikTok user identified as @chidoski_ybn gushed over his growth via his official TikTok account.

Nigerian bricklayer flaunts transformation Photo credit: @chidoski_ybn/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Chidoski shared a throwback photo of when he was a bricklayer who was still trying to make ends meet.

He also added two recent photos of him as a boss. He showed off his house in one of the photos while the other showed him standing in front of his car.

Social media reactions

Netizens are in awe because of his glow up and they took to the comments section to speak on his transformation.

@user8510193867936 said:

“So cute.”

@Princesskhaddy reacted:

“U vex go do ritual abi u no do.”

@whitney_xn commented:

“So, people they really do ritual oh.”

@senyo said:

“Small challenge we all dey do, e reach ur turn then boom, u do magic.”

@choco skin reacted:

“Indeed money stops nonsense.”

@Richy oshaa said:

“You don win this challenge.”

@COOL GiRL said:

“Na you win the challenge show some love.”

@sunshinetessy87 reacted:

“I’m proud of you baby from Emma okpa to chidoski.”

@VILOSKY commented:

“How you take do am.”

@Digital Assets Mobile Trader69 said:

“The transformation is epic.”

@Ivie Gold reacted:

“God is really good look at d transformation.”

@zeenat gold commented:

“God is good oo more Grace dr.”

@Mayor453 said:

“Everyone fny ooo na money no dey oo ajeee.”

@Super dee 1 commented:

“Wow we thank God for moment like this.”

@kennethbanz said:

“Money stop nonsense better boy handsome.”

Watch the video below:

Man who worked as bricklayer becomes medical doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Ugandan doctor named Ronald Olum has shared the before and after photos of his transformation from an emaciated bricklayer to a graduate medical doctor. In the first photo, the medic is seen shirtless standing next to a row of bricks, while the second shows him in an office with a stethoscope dangling from his neck.

The juxtaposition shows the path that he has taken over four years, an inspirational journey from grass to grace. He wrote on his Twitter handle: "I will be graduating with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from Makerere University on May 23.

The story behind this journey that began in 2003 is a book in writing and deserves celebration." He revealed that he started the course in August 2016, adding that the first picture was taken while he was in the third year during the December 2018 holidays.

