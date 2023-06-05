Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has shared a cute video of her first son, Munir, acting on social media

In the video, the two-year-old was seen following his mother’s instructions as she directed him on what roles to act out

The video soon raised a series of interesting comments from netizens after it was posted online

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels appears to already be training her first son, Munir Nwoko, to become an actor.

In a video posted on Munir’s official Instagram page, the young boy was seen making faces as his mother instructed him.

The Nigerian movie star was heard in the background telling her son what type of facial expressions to make and the little boy obeyed her directives.

Fans react to video of Regina Daniels' son Munir acting. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

Source: Instagram

Munir seemed to enjoy role acting with his mother as the two-year-old had a big smile on his face.

See the adorable video below:

Fans gush over cute video of Regina Daniels’ son showing off acting skills

Shortly after the video of Regina Daniels’ son, Munir, acting was posted online, a number of netizens took to his comment section to react. Read some comments below:

Ellachukwuyem:

“God wen , my ovaries ❤️❤️”

grachi_naza:

“Happy boy”

Mz_zara2:

“Incoming actor...... He does not even know how to frown ....... Such a happy baby”

fionacaresempire:

“So sweet. He will be a good actor.”

Jessicajachinma:

“Lol,he is so funny”

jossychyk:

“Moon is very cute dude”

purity_lydix:

“His a big boy”

bbiigbaby__anitaa:

“His so smart ”

missystarry:

“Omo you can't help but love this boy, except your own hate on people is from the village. May the Lord keep protecting him in wisdom and health. You're blessed Gina.”

Regina Daniels plans huge one-year-old birthday party for 2nd son

Regina Daniels’ second son, Khalifa Nwoko, is getting set to clock one year old.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a cute photo of her son and accompanied it with a caption where she gushed over him.

According to Regina, Khalifa will be turning one in the month of June. Not stopping there, she added that he was the calmest kid ever.

Source: Legit.ng