A viral video has emerged online showing the sad moment prominent Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie held her father's funeral ceremony.

However, a TikTok user known as @queenoftiktok632 uploaded a video of Mercy Johnson walking beside her husband, Prince Okojie, and sympathisers as undertakers carried her father's corpse.

People present at the occasion found it difficult to accept that the person in front of them was truly the famous actress, which sparked debate among them.

The video was captioned, "Rest in peace, Pa Johnson; Mercy Johnson is beautiful."

Netizens react to Mercy Jonhson’s father’s burial video

@kumbabarber3 :

"Sincere condolences from Freetown Sierra Leone.”

@user1517838469346 :

“Mercy Johnson take heart it’s well God knows d best.”

@eugeniaejike:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

@R M E :

“Am disappointed in the camera man. My condolences Mercy Johnson”.

@Roseline J Cooper :

“My lovely beautiful sister am so sorry about your Dad, may he soul rest in perfect peace, God bless, Amen and Amen.”

@ramddiger:

"Father of our best actress."

