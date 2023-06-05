A young Nigerian man has caused a frenzy on social media after showing off the new house he built

In a video shared via popular app, TikTok, the man showcased the interior of the mansion and netizens applauded him

While sharing the impressive video, the appreciative man gave thanks to God for helping him with the project

A Nigerian man has shared his excitement with netizens after building a mansion.

In a video shared via his official TikTok account @sharonojinsk, he displayed the exterior and interior of the new mansion he erected.

Man erects fine mansion Photo credit: @sharonojinsk/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The interior of the duplex showed luxury furniture and expensive household items which he used in designing the house.

Sharing the clip, he penned down a short appreciation message to God for the completion of the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users who came across the video tapped into his blessing while others just marvelled at the design of the house.

Social media reactions

@sarahjide said:

"This one fine pass Obi Cubana house o. More grace bro."

@vycson wrote:

"I saved this video, soon I will use this pattern for mine, by God's grace."

@user4838160507933 said:

"Congrat but how come u look like half cast (Foreigner)."

@desmond_moni commented:

"Congratulations boss I tap from your blessings with big believe amen."

@user9299719426094 wrote:

"Thanks you lord Jesus for his new house. I never got money now but I believe I will my own and family house. Amen and to all believe."

@sandracutelove3 noted:

"Wow so beautiful. Congratulations. I wish myself amen."

@zagamoni said:

"I'm just waking up to see this. May the Lord make me a finisher in my own house in Jesus name amen. Congratulations bro. More to come."

@model_youngg said:

"I celebrate you more of this and I shall one day have mine."

@sammy___blinks added:

"Congrats bro. I’m always congratulating others God when my own turn go reach make dem still congratulate me na, abeg."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man builds mansion, interlocks house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man, @governorpounds, took his pastor to his building site before he started laying his foundation, and the clergyman prayed on the site and anointed his palms.

A video he shared showed how the project quickly took shape. Immediately after the house was roofed, labourers started working on the interior decor as POPs were installed. The house was also fenced. Around the fence were security lights. A platform holding the home's water tanks could also be seen from afar.

Everything about the house speaks of wealth. Many people who reacted to the video said that the young man must have spent a lot on the building project. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1400 comments with more than 10,000 likes. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

Source: Legit.ng