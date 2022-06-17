A very beautiful young lady has been captured working on a piece of luxury furniture with focus and enthusiasm

In a YouTube clip, the inspiring stunner is seen adding final touches to the plush furniture for home use

Several netizens who watched the footage of the young lady working on the comfy furniture reacted with nice words

While challenges sway some women from pursuing careers in fields dominated by men, a young lady in carpentry is making strides. She is an inspiration to younger women.

In a video shared on YouTube by Ghevent Tv, the young lady is seen working on a piece of luxury furniture with enthusiasm

Photos of a pretty lady working on luxury furniture. Photo credit: CreativaStudio (Gettyimages)/Ghevent Tv

Source: UGC

The lady was adding final touches to the plush furniture in the video that has gained reactions from members of the cyber community.

At the time of this publication, the YouTube video had garnered many views from netizens.

Watch relevant portions from two minutes into the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh